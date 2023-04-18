Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Find The Image of Odd Woman within 21 Seconds in the Picture? Try Your Luck!

Seema is working from home due to the spread of the coronavirus. And it seems, she is really enjoying this span quite a lot. Your task here is to find the odd image in the collage. This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, coming back to action, your task is to find the image of the odd woman.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Image of the Odd Woman Hidden In The Picture?

Brain Teasers require unorthodox thinking, but they can also require exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to choose the find odd woman in the collage. It's simple; all you have to do is focus your brain power on all the tips.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you complete this difficult task of finding a hidden Bell within 13 seconds in the keys?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the image of an odd woman hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 21 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Viral Brain Teaser: Are you smart enough to spot Mr. Potato hidden among Moana within 21 seconds? Try Your Luck!

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 16 images divided into 4 columns and 4 rows. And your task is to pick the one odd image hidden in the picture. Now, go through all the rows and columns to not miss any clues and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to solve this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The potato became the first vegetable to be cultivated in space in October 1995. NASA and the University of Wisconsin, Madison developed the system to feed astronauts on extended space journeys and, potentially, to feed future space colonies.

Viral Brain Teaser: Only People with High Brain Power Will Pick The Right Cave Within 5 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the image of an odd woman hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Had Fun? Solving more of these interesting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the Ghost hidden in this spooky image within 21 seconds? Try Your Skills!