Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the Ghost hidden in this spooky image within 21 seconds? Try Your Skills!

A ghost lives in a cave full of skeletons for years. Are you a braveheart to spot the ghost hidden among the skeletons? A brain teaser will test skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Do remember, your task is to find the ghost in the picture.

Source: Dudolf.com

Can You Find The Ghost Hidden In The Picture?

Brain Teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to find the ghost hidden in the picture. It is simple, all you have to do is use your brain power to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to spot the ghost hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 21 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a non-uniformly crowd of ghosts. And your task is to find the ghost hidden in the picture. Divide the image into rows and columns, now go through all of the lines to not miss any clues and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The ghost has remaining tasks. According to the myth, a person who passes away cannot enter the underworld until all of the business on earth has been completed.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the ghost hidden among the skeleton hidden in the picture.

Source: Dudolf.com

You had Fun? Solving more of these interesting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

