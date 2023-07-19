Challenge your visual skills by finding the owl in the library within 5 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are a wonderful way to measure your ability for observation and problem-solving. These puzzles usually include hidden objects or patterns that call for another look. These hidden items can include any inanimate object or living things like animals and humans. The visual test puzzle that we have picked out for you today is just like the ones we have previously come up with. All you have to do if you want to solve this puzzle is spot the owl hidden in the picture puzzle. And you have to find the hidden animal in less than the given time. Are you ready for it? Let’s go.

Find the owl in 5 seconds

Source: Kharlamova (iStock photo)

The image above is of a library. You can see several people in the library. Some are arranging books on the bookshelf, and some are reading them. The library in the picture is full of books, people, certain objects, and an owl. Yes, there is an owl hidden in the library, and you have to find it within the given time. After reading the article’s headline, you might have gotten a sense of how much time you have to solve this visual puzzle. You know the drill. Grab your phone and/or watch, set your timer to 5 seconds, and get started. Best of luck, guys.

You can find the owl fairly easily in this visual puzzle; all you need to do is look.

Have you found the owl in the library yet? If you have, then congratulations. You have great visual skills. If you have not found the owl, then you need to hurry up. You will run out of time soon. The solution is right below.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the owl:

Source: Kharlamova (iStock photo)

We hope that you had fun solving this visual test puzzle with us. If you liked this, then you need to try these as well:

