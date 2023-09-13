VMAs 2023: Complete list of Winners

The MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) 2023 was held on September 12, 2023. The award show featured performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry and became one of the most memorable nights in the musical world. The star-studded event took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, captivating the audience with stunning visuals and electrifying stage productions.

Many icons of the music industry like Taylor Swift and Shakira won the coveted Moon trophy. Let’s take a look at all of the winners.

Taylor Swift poses with her 9 #VMAs awards. pic.twitter.com/qZNkdpQPvP — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

VMAs 2023: List of Winners

Here is the list of complete winners of the VMAs 2023:

Video of the Year : Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Song of the Year: Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist: Ice Spice

Push Performance of the Year: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together — “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Collaboration: Karol G, Shakira — “TQG”

Best Pop: Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”

Best R&B: SZA — “Shirt”

Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”

Best Rock: Måneskin — “The Loneliset”

Best Latin: Anitta — “Funk Rave”

Best K-Pop: Stray Kids — “S-Class”

Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”

Video for Good: Dove Cameron — “Breakfast”

Best Direction: Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero." Directed by Taylor Swift.

Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero." Cinematography by Rina Yang.

Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero." Visual effects by Parliament.

Best Choreography: Blackpink — “Pink Venom," Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau.

Best Art Direction: Doja Cat — “Attention." Art direction by Spencer Graves.

Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo — “vampire." Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel.

Show of the Summer: Taylor Swift

Group of the Year: BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer: Jung Kook featuring Latto — “Seven”

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift — "Midnights"

Highlight of VMAs 2023:

Taylor Swift was nominated for 11 categories in the 2023 VMAs. She ended up winning 9 of them, the most for the night. With this, Swift is now the second-most awarded artist in the history of the VMAs. Swift has 23 wins overall and is second in place after Beyonce, who has 30 wins in total.

Not only this, she is the first artist in history to win back-to-back awards in the “Video of the Year” category. She has won four of them.

Moreover, she also created the record for winning the most awards in a single night (9), coming second in place to Peter Gabriel who won 10 in 1987.

Taylor Swift ties the record for most wins in a single night in #VMAs history, with 9. pic.twitter.com/WoXmhVoONF — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

The record-beaking K-Pop girl group, Blackpink, also created history by becoming the first girl group in 24 years to win ‘Best Group’.

BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group in 24 years to win 'Best Group' at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3GNi0dhH6y — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) September 13, 2023

The member of one of the biggest boybands in the world, BTS’s Jungkook aka JK won the ‘Song of the Summer’ and became the first Korean soloist to win the award.