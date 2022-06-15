Who is BTS? Know 5 Interesting Facts about South Korean K-Pop Boy Band

BTS News: South Korean K-Pop Boy Band BTS on 14th June 2022 announced a hiatus to focus on solo projects. They K-Pop superstars made their announcement to take a break during the live stream of their annual Festa dinner. BTS member RM shared that the band is losing their direction and they would like to explore to figure things out. BTS member Suga said, “It’s not like we are disbanding.”

The BTS or the Bangtan Boys was formed in 2010. The Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si-hyuk back in 2010 recruited RM (the BTS band leader) followed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The seven-members of the BTS officially debuted in 2013. Since then, the artists have gone on to experience dynamite success.

5 Interesting Facts about South Korean K-Pop Boy Band BTS

1. BTS Stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan

The South Korean K-Pop Boy Band is famous worldwide by the name ‘BTS’. Do you know is the full form of BTS? The Band BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan which is a Korean phrase ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts’ or ‘Bangtan Boys’. They have also announced that their band name BTS also stands for ‘Beyond the Scene’.

2. Who is BTS Army?

BTS Army is the devoted fandom of BTS (Bangtan Boys) all around the world. The BTS ARMY stands for Adorable Representative MC for Youth. The BTS Army is already in millions and counting. As of 2022, some 67.9 million ARMY members subscribe to the band’s YouTube channel while 46.3 million following the official BTS Twitter and 65.1 million following the official BTS Instagram.

3. Five of the BTS Members MBTI Personality is ‘Introvert’

The Korean boy band BTS recently in 2022 took the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test to check their MBTI personality type. Interestingly, five of the BTS members got their results for introverted personalities despite being international stars. The BTS band is filled with five members of the INTP, ISTP, INFJ, INFP personality type while two of their members were found on the extrovert side with ENFP and ESTP personality type.

4. BTS made history at Billboard Music Awards 2022

The seven-group member K-Pop Boy Band BTS made history at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 after they bagged three awards which is more than any music group or duo this year. Their win put them in a tie with the One Direction. So far, the BTS has 650 awards and 630 nominations, including 12 Billboard Music Awards.

5. BTS visited White House to address hate crimes against Asian Americans

BTS visited the White House on 31st May 2022 where they met US President Joe Biden and talked about the importance of diversity and addressing the surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.