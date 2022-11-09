We don't know about you, but your kids would definitely love these math riddles!

Children can be fussy at times.







Sometimes, they may require a fun game to play, and the next moment they would get bored of it.







One day they would love ladyfinger, the next day they would make a frowning face.







While children these days have become too fussy to handle, parents have found an easy yet disastrous solution, electronic devices.







Electronic devices these days have ruined childhood with their light-emitting screens, captivating enough to keep your children glued.







That is when you need a better alternative that not only keeps your children glued to the chairs for hours and also stimulates their brains.

That is when we bring to you these exciting math riddles that will develop your child's interest in things that compel them to think out of the box, rather than indulging in video games that propagate aggression.

Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

How many sides does a circle have?









Math Riddle 2:

If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what are four and five?











Math Riddle 3:

If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?











Math Riddle 4:

What is the next number in the series?

7,645 5,764 4,576









Math Riddle 5:

A farmer has 17 sheep and all but 9 die. How many are left?







Excited about the answers? Scroll down!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

How many sides does a circle have?

Answer 1:

Two – the inside and the outside

Math Riddle 2:

If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what are four and five?

Answer 2:

9

Math Riddle 3:

If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?

Answer 3:

None, because the barn is already built.

Math Riddle 4:

What is the next number in the series? 7,645 5,764 4,576

Answer 4:

6,457 because the last number is moved to the front to make the next number in the series.

Math Riddle 5:

A farmer has 17 sheep and all but 9 die. How many are left?

Answer 5:

9

Well, these math riddles were a short break for your children from aggressive video games. And if you don't have children, these might have compelled you to bring out your inner child.

If you liked this story, you might also like:





Math Riddles with answers: Had a tiring day? Try these interesting riddles!





Or

What a spooky day it is! Enter a horror adventure with this super scary brain teaser!