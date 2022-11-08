Math Riddles with answers: Had a tiring day? Try these interesting riddles!

Sometimes, it gets tiring staying glued to screens all day long.







Studies, work, relations, health, and adulting, in general, can get so intense and overwhelming at times, that you forget to smile all day long.







That is when you need some refreshing moments where you can enjoy some relaxing moments with yourself.







That's when riddles come to the rescue. Sometimes, teasing your brain with riddles adds some spark and excitement.

And when such riddles are based on mathematics, there is nothing that can stop you from having a good time.

Here you go! We have a collection of some of the best math riddles for you! Enjoy!









Math Riddles With Answers:

Math Riddle 1:

A man is twice as old as his little sister. He is also half as old as their dad. Over 50 years, the sister's age will become half of their dad’s age. What is the age of the man now?

Math Riddle 2:

I am a three-digit number. My “tens” place digit is six more than my “ones” place digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?







Math Riddle 3:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there be?

Math Riddle 4:

What can you put between a 7 and an 8 so that the result is greater than a seven but less than an eight?







Excited about the answers? Here you go!

Answers:

Math Riddle 1:

A man is twice as old as his little sister. He is also half as old as their dad. Over 50 years, the sister's age will become half of their dad’s age. What is the age of the man now?

Answer: He is 50 years old.









Math Riddle 2:

I am a three-digit number. My “tens” place digit is six more than my “ones” place digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?







Answer: The number is 141.









Math Riddle 3:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there be?

Answer: Twenty-one

Math Riddle 4:

What can you put between a 7 and an 8 so that the result is greater than a seven but less than an eight?

Answer: A decimal because 7.8 is greater than 7, but less than 8.



Weren’t those interesting? We told you that riddles do have the power to add some excitement to your life. If you really enjoyed these, stay tuned for more such fresh content!

