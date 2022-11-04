Jack’s white horse is a delight to watch but where is it? Find the hidden horse!

Horses are perhaps the most royal-looking animals. They portray the essence of grace and speed. No wonder kings and queens could actually fight for these running beauties.









Horses are not only famous for their speedy sprints but are also popular for their sleek bodies and stupendous fur.









Horses have tied their knots well with human history. For around 5,000 years, horses have been an essential asset for mankind, especially in war and peace.









Not only did they assist in carrying heavy loads and humans on their backs, but they were also seen as great soldiers during wartime.











No wonder kings of ancient times loved their horses as much as they loved their families and other important assets.











Let’s talk about Queen Elizabeth and her love for horses!









Queen Elizabeth, too, was really fond of horses along with the “sport of kings”. Her very first horse was the Shetland Pony. Moreover, a surprising fact to note is that her daughter was the very first royal to compete at the Olympics with her dear horse.











Moreover, every visit of the Queen to Kentucky meant interacting with other horse enthusiasts. Not to miss, the Queen used to regularly attend the Royal Windsor show. Such was her love for horses.







And horses are indeed royals!









Now, let’s talk about Jack.







The 20-year-old belonged to a humble family, and always wanted to own a horse and learn horse riding.







Ever since he was a child, he always saw his peers joining horse riding camps, while he would simply watch them from afar. Now, when the man is young and earning well, he wants to make his fantasy into reality.









And oh, while he considered all horses friendly, he wanted the royal ones.









That’s why he brought home his sparkling shiny white horse!









But oh, the white horse has gone missing!









Find the hidden white horse and help Jack!





Image Source: The Quiz Central



















Could you find it?







Well, here is the running horse!







Image Source: The Quiz Central













Oh, the horse is so pretty we forgot to blink our eyes!

