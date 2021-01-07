What are Light House Projects (LHPs)? Know the key features of projects under GHTC-India

Why in News?

Recently PM Modi has laid the foundation of the Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six different sites across six states in India.

The GHTC-India is a programme that would lead to the construction of over 1,000 houses each in these cities in a span of 12 months.

Where is it being implemented?

The Light House Projects are to be implemented in

Agartala (Tripura) Ranchi (Jharkhand) Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Rajkot (Gujarat) Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Light House Project: Key Points

People have been provided with sustainable housing considering the local climate and ecology. Under this project, economical and potentially strong houses would be built employing various special techniques. House’s beam-columns and panels would be prepared in the factories and brought directly to the place of construction so as to assemble them. The carpet area covered in the project would be around 34.50 square meters. 14-storey towers would be built under this project with a total of 1,040 flats. The area of each flat would be 415 square feet.

Key developments in various cities:

As per PM Modi, the houses constructed under this scheme would be taking less time to complete and would also be affordable. Modern construction practices from Canada, Germany, France etc are being put into practice to achieve this. Take a look below.

In Indore, the houses would not have brick and mortar walls. Instead of these, a pre-fabricated sandwich panel system would be used. In Rajkot, monolithic concrete would be used. This technology belonged to France and would provide momentum to the building to withstand major disasters like earthquake etc. Canada technology is being used in houses of Lucknow. This means they would have walls already constructed without the need to plaster and paint. In Agartala, unique technology of steel frames would be used. This technology is borrowed from New Zealand. In Chennai, Finland’s and America’s precast concrete system would be functionally used. In the houses of Ranchi, a 3-D construction technology sourced from Germany would be used.

How much will the house cost?

The cost of each of the houses would be INR 12.59 lakhs. The Indian Government would be providing a subsidy of INR 7.83 lakhs to the buyer and the rest of the amount that is of INR 4.76 lakhs would be paid by the beneficiaries. Central Government and State Government both would be involved in the project cost bearing process.

Benefits of the project

The project is thus cost beneficial, environment-friendly as prefabricated materials would be used and earth quake resistant. It is indeed a good opportunity for people of the cities it has been launched in.

Read here| All about Sagarmala Seaplane Services