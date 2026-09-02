A large family of baboons is quite easy to spot while walking across an open ground. But knowing what a group of baboons is called is rare.

According to the internet one collective term for a group of baboons is congress. Congress is not the official name for a group of baboons; it is just a joke. The linguist and scientist approved name for a group of baboons is troop.

If you are studying for a school test or preparing for general knowledge exams. Or you are just curious about collective nouns here is how the term works and how these animal groups live together.

What is a Group of Baboons Called in English?

The standard English term for a group of baboons is a troop. A typical troop usually includes 20 to 50 members. But some groups can grow to over 200 depending on the area and available food.