What Is Analogue Paneer? Know Why States Are Banning It and Its Health Concerns

Paneer has a significant role to play in food preparations across India, especially during special occasions. In many cases when you order paneer in a restaurant or buy cheap packs of paneer from the market, you probably consume “analogue paneer” a derivative of processed paneer.

Under a strong regulatory ban, several state governments in India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, have banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of analogue non-dairy paneer being marketed as “pure” milk paneer.

The clampdown, initiated by the food departments of different state governments, is aimed at curbing cases of mislabeling, threats to public health and food safety violations.

What is Analogue Paneer and How is it Made?

Authentic paneer is described as a nutritious product made from non-homogenized dairy milk (cow or buffalo) through the use of permitted natural acidifiers such as lemon juice or vinegar under heating conditions.