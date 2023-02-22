What is China’s stand on the Russia and Ukraine crisis?

U.S. Secretary of State Anatony Blinken stated in an interview that China considered offering ammunition and arms to Russia. This would be an involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort that the Secretary feels would be a “serious problem”.

Additionally, China does not criticize Russia for its actions with regard to Moscow. At the very same moment, the country firmly insists that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the countries shall be sustained.

Now, the major concern is if China wishes to offer material support to Moscow owing to this philosophy.

Does China support Russia in the Ukraine war?





Ever since the beginning China has attempted to create a fine line on the Russian invasion. However, at several moments, this line has proved to be contradicted by its actions.

Firstly, China says Russia was rather compelled and provoked for getting into the action by NATO’s westward expansion. A few weeks prior to the invasion on Feb 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin was hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics. During this moment, both sides shook hands and pledged their commitment to a “no limits” friendship. Since then, China has turned completely blind toward Western criticism and has upheld the pledge.