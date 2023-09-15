What is Moon Journaling? Here is everything you need to know about moon journaling

The new moon day is often a delight to watch in the night sky. However, not many people know that not only is the moon day a beautiful view for the eyes, but also an important day that can alter our lives for the better. That is when the importance of moon journaling comes into play.

As the name suggests, moon journaling simply means penning down your emotions and thoughts aligning with the different phases of the moon.

The moon changes in its phases, and so does our lives. Moon journaling is rather a structured way of journaling by following the phases of the moon. It is believed that this helps an individual understand one's personal powers that are unique to one.

Some also believe that moon journaling may also help one manifest our desires.

Building self-connection

Moon journaling can prove to be a great way to connect oneself with one's own emotions. In the fast-paced lives we live in, oftentimes we become dysregulated, and rather disconnected with our own emotions. We fail to understand what we feel in the right way and thus not only act dysregulated but also lead an inauthentic life that is not in alignment with ourselves. And oh, this further does not attract the life we wish to attract. If you are someone keen to get aligned with your own emotions in the most authentic way possible, then moon journaling might be something you should give a try. When you journal with the phases of the moon, you get in alignment with your own emotions better.

Wondering how? Well, the answer lies in astrology. In astrology, the moon is symbolic of the emotional side of ours. This emotional side includes our fears, values, impulses, and emotions. This suggests that our moods are in close relation with the moon, mainly because both are constantly changing and growing. This very connection makes the moon a strong metaphor for our emotions and may help us in personal development.

How is the new moon important?

At the time of the new moon, the moon gets aligned with the Sun. At this time, the moon visibly appears the darkest, which signifies that at this time, the energy of the moon is highest. It is believed that at this time, one can easily manifest one's deepest desires, even the ones one has given up upon. For this, one needs to align one's focus with the powers of the moon, set the right intentions, and journal them.