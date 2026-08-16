India Launches Foreign Asset Disclosure Scheme for Small Taxpayers: Check Key Details

The government has rolled out a new scheme to help small taxpayers report their foreign assets and income. It is called the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026, or FAST-DS. It opened on August 16, 2026 and will stay open till December 31, 2026.

Reporting foreign assets can be tricky for many people. A student who studied abroad, a techie who worked overseas, or an NRI who moved back to India may forget to report a bank account or old stock plan. This can lead to heavy penalties under the Black Money Act, even if there was no bad intention. This new scheme tries to make things simple. It gives taxpayers a clear, one-time window to fix old mistakes.

It is important to know that this scheme is not meant to help people hide foreign assets. It is meant to help honest taxpayers come forward and correct genuine reporting gaps.