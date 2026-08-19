What Is the New Name of Ross Island? Know the History Behind the Change
Ross Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018. Know its old and new names and historical significance.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are known for their scenic beaches, historic sites and islands associated with India’s freedom struggle. Several places in the island have also been renamed. One such island is Ross Island, which was given a new name in 2018. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the New Name of Ross Island?
The new name of Ross Island is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. It is located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The island was officially renamed in December 2018. The new name honours Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Why Was Ross Island Renamed?
The island was renamed to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji had visited the Andaman Islands during the freedom struggle. He hoisted the Indian national flag at Port Blair on 30 December 1943. The renaming was part of an effort to recognise India’s freedom movement and remove colonial-era names.
Where Is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep Located?
The island is located in the South Andaman district. It lies close to Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly known as Port Blair. It is part of the Andaman group of islands. The island is accessible by boat from Sri Vijaya Puram.
Ross Island
|Feature
|Details
|Old Name
|Ross Island
|New Name
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep
|Location
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Renamed
|2018
|Named After
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
|District
|South Andaman
|Nearby City
|Sri Vijaya Puram
|Historical Importance
|Former British administrative headquarters
What Was Ross Island Famous For?
During British rule Ross Island was an important administrative centre. It served as the headquarters of the British administration in the Andaman Islands. Several colonial buildings were constructed on the island. Many of the structures are now preserved as historical remains.
Other Andaman Islands That Were Renamed
Ross Island was not the only major island renamed by the government.
|Old Name
|New Name
|Ross Island
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep
|Havelock Island
|Swaraj Dweep
|Neil Island
|Shaheed Dweep
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.