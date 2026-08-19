What Is the New Name of Ross Island? Know the History Behind the Change

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are known for their scenic beaches, historic sites and islands associated with India’s freedom struggle. Several places in the island have also been renamed. One such island is Ross Island, which was given a new name in 2018. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the New Name of Ross Island?

The new name of Ross Island is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. It is located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The island was officially renamed in December 2018. The new name honours Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Why Was Ross Island Renamed?

The island was renamed to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji had visited the Andaman Islands during the freedom struggle. He hoisted the Indian national flag at Port Blair on 30 December 1943. The renaming was part of an effort to recognise India’s freedom movement and remove colonial-era names.