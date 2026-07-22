What Is the Scientific Name of Garlic? History, Family, and Key Facts

Garlic cloves are one of the most commonly found spices in any kitchen around the world. We all know the spice by its common name. But what do scientists actually call it?

The scientific name of garlic is Allium sativum. It belongs to the Amaryllidaceae family which is the official family name of garlic.

Research papers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that garlics were originated from Central Asia. And today India is the second largest producer of garlic in the world. It is right behind China.

When you crush a clove it releases a compound called allicin. Allicin gives garlic its sharp smell and natural health benefits. Let’s read more such interesting facts about the scientific classification of garlic along with its historical roots to improve our knowledge of botanical nomenclature which is a common topic in science exams.