What Is the Scientific Name of Garlic? History, Family, and Key Facts
The scientific name of garlic is Allium sativum. It belongs to the Amaryllidaceae family and originated in Central Asia. People have grown and eaten garlic for over 5,000 years. Discover more about its botanical family, history, and natural compounds.
Garlic cloves are one of the most commonly found spices in any kitchen around the world. We all know the spice by its common name. But what do scientists actually call it?
The scientific name of garlic is Allium sativum. It belongs to the Amaryllidaceae family which is the official family name of garlic.
Research papers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that garlics were originated from Central Asia. And today India is the second largest producer of garlic in the world. It is right behind China.
When you crush a clove it releases a compound called allicin. Allicin gives garlic its sharp smell and natural health benefits. Let’s read more such interesting facts about the scientific classification of garlic along with its historical roots to improve our knowledge of botanical nomenclature which is a common topic in science exams.
What is the Scientific Classification of Garlic?
This is what the botanical classification and genus of garlic plants are based on National Institutes of Health (NIH) data.
|Classification Rank
|Garlic (Allium sativum)
|Facts about Detail
|Kingdom
|Plantae
|Includes all green plants
|Order
|Asparagales
|Flowering plant order including onions and lilies
|Family
|Amaryllidaceae
|Amaryllis family of bulb plants
|Genus
|Allium
|Includes onions, leeks, and chives
|Species
|A. sativum
|Specific name for cultivated garlic
|Origin Region
|Central Asia
|Spread to Europe and Asia thousands of years ago
Historical Facts about Garlic
People have used garlic for more than 5000 years. It is believed that workers buildingthe Great Pyramids in ancient Egypt ate garlic to stay strong during hard labour.
Ancient Greek athletes ate it before competing in early Olympic Games as a performance booster.
The medical book Charaka Samhita recorded that garlic was used nearly 1900 years ago for heart health and joint pain in India during ancient times.
What is Inside a Clove of Garlic?
Raw garlic contains mostly water (about 66%) and carbohydrates (27%). The rest includes over 34 different sulfur compounds.
Whole garlic cloves contain a compound called alliin. And when you chop or crush a clove an enzyme breaks down alliin and turns it into allicin.
- Allicin is a compound that creates garlic's strong smell and acts as a natural defender against germs.
- Presence of S-Allyl Cysteine (SAC) compound in garlic helps your body absorb its nutrients during digestion.
- Garlic carries small amounts of essential minerals like selenium and sulfur.
Now you know that the scientific name of garlic is Allium sativum and it belongs to the Amaryllidaceae family. Use this information as a quick and reliable answer for school quizzes or competitive exams preparation note.
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