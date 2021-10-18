What is YUVA Scheme for Young Writers?

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had announced YUVA Scheme for the training of young writers this year. The scheme stands for Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors- YUVA. This happens to be a mentorship programme for young authors and writers to provide them with motivation.

Here is an interesting opportunity for youngsters to harness their writing skills and also contribute to India's intellectual discourse. Know more... https://t.co/SNfJr7FJ0V pic.twitter.com/rKlGDeU39U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2021

Check out the details of this scheme below.

YUVA Scheme: About

The scheme would be implemented by the National Book Trust under the Ministry of Education. The scheme would be implemented in a phase-wise structure.

In Phase I- training, the selected candidates would be provided by the NBT for three months.

In Phase II- The candidates selected would expand their understanding and also hone their skills through an interactive process at various events internationally organized, such as book fairs etc.

Once the books have been published the authors would be provided with the royalty of 10% by NBT.

Also, the books that have been published would be translated into various other Indian languages.

YUVA Scheme: Aim

The aim of the scheme is to provide training to 75 aspiring writers below 30 years. These authors should be ready to express themselves and project India along with its culture and literature globally.

The scheme would bring the authors at par with other jobs and would also provide them with the required psychological push to proceed in this profession.

YUVA Scheme: Process

These authors would be selected through the All India Contest at MyGov.

They would be provided with a consolidated scholarship of INR 50,000 per month for a period of six months.

Each author would be paid under the mentorship scheme.

The selection of authors was made by a committee that would be constituted by NBT.

The contest ran from June 4, 2021, to July 31, 2021.

All the contestants were required to submit the manuscripts of 5000 words to judge the sustainability of the content to develop as a proper book under the Mentorship Scheme.

The names of all the authors were announced on the occasion of Independence Day of India on 15th August 2021.

These selected authors would provide manuscripts for the final selection under the guidance of their nominated mentors.

On January 12, 2022, on the Yuva Diwas, also called National Youth Day, the books would be published and launched.