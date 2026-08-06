Why Did Meta Remove PM Modi's Video? Reason Behind the Apology Explained

In July 2026 a controversy between the Indian government and Meta broke out. This was because a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly removed from Facebook. The video was showing PM Modi addressing students and Gen Z about examination controversies and how the government will take strict action against paper leaks. This sudden removal drew a lot of criticism from India towards Meta and soon after, senior Meta officials issued a formal apology saying that the video was removed by mistake. This incident has again brought spotlight on how social media companies moderate content, how much responsibility they hold, and whether their policies are fair and transparent. Below you will understand why the video was removed, how content moderation works on big platforms like Facebook and why Meta is apologising.

When and Why Was PM Modi’s Video Removed? The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi posted a video on 23 July 2026 in which he addressed students about action being taken against examination paper leaks. The video was first shared on Instagram and then later on Facebook. However, the Facebook version was suddenly taken down and it remained restricted for about 5 hours, from 12:30 am to 5:00 am on 28 July. This removal gained strong reaction from India and government officials. Nishikant Dubey, who leads a key parliamentary committee, called the removal an "attack on democracy." After the huge reaction emerged, the video was restored by Meta. Meta mentioned that the video was taken down from Facebook due to a technical glitch which means it was a mistake and it was not done on purpose by any person at Meta.

Large platforms like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram use automatic computer systems, called algorithms, to check millions of posts every day. These systems are trained to catch harmful or rule-breaking content quickly. However, sometimes these systems make mistakes as well and remove the content that is already following all the rules. That is what happened with PM Modi’s video. Timeline of the Incident Date Event 23 July 2026 PM Modi addresses the youth of India with a video on Instagram first, telling them about strict actions against paper leaks 28 July 2026, 12:30 am to 5:00 am (approx.) The Facebook version of the video is restricted by Meta for around five hours Late July 2026 Meta addresses the removal as a technical glitch and restores the video of PM Modi Early August 2026 Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT questions Meta and demands accountability for the removal of the video 5 August 2026 Meta's Joel Kaplan meets with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and apologises formally for the error