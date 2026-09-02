When Is Janmashtami 2026: September 3 or September 4?
Janmashtami will be observed on Friday, September 4, 2026, across most of India. The confusion between September 3 and September 4 is because the relevant lunar date begins late on September 3 and continues into September 4.
Janmashtami is observed on a different date each year because its date is based on the lunar calendar. In 2026, Janmashtami is on Friday that is September 4. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 2:25 AM on September 4 in locations such as Kolkata. While in several northern Indian locations the tithi begins after midnight on September 3. Keep reading to know in detail.
When Is Janmashtami in 2026?
Janmashtami 2026 is on Friday, September 4.
|Detail
|Information
|Year
|2026
|Date
|September 4, 2026
|Day
|Friday
|Previous Date
|September 3
|Main Reason for Confusion
|Lunar tithi spans two calendar dates
Why Is There Confusion Between September 3 and 4?
The confusion comes from the way dates are calculated using the lunar calendar. The lunar Ashtami Tithi does not begin exactly at midnight. In some parts of India, it begins late on September 3. It continues through September 4.
Why Is Janmashtami Celebrated?
Janmashtami is observed every year to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu tradition, Krishna was born in Mathura on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada.
Janmashtami Dates in Recent Years
|Year
|Janmashtami Date
|2023
|September 6
|2024
|August 26
|2025
|August 15/16, depending on calendar convention
|2026
|September 4
|2027
|August 25
|2028
|August 13
|2029
|September 1
|2030
|
August 21
Why Does the Date Change Every Year?
The date does not remain fixed because it follows a lunar calendar rather than the fixed Gregorian calendar. Lunar dates are based on the phases and movement of the Moon. Janmashtami usually falls in August or September on the Gregorian calendar.
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