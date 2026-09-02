When Is Janmashtami 2026: September 3 or September 4?

Janmashtami is observed on a different date each year because its date is based on the lunar calendar. In 2026, Janmashtami is on Friday that is September 4. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 2:25 AM on September 4 in locations such as Kolkata. While in several northern Indian locations the tithi begins after midnight on September 3. Keep reading to know in detail.

When Is Janmashtami in 2026?

Janmashtami 2026 is on Friday, September 4.

Detail Information Year 2026 Date September 4, 2026 Day Friday Previous Date September 3 Main Reason for Confusion Lunar tithi spans two calendar dates

Why Is There Confusion Between September 3 and 4?

The confusion comes from the way dates are calculated using the lunar calendar. The lunar Ashtami Tithi does not begin exactly at midnight. In some parts of India, it begins late on September 3. It continues through September 4.