Key Takeaways The Gulf of Khambhat is located on the west coast of India, in the state of Gujarat.

Four rivers drain into the Gulf of Khambhat, including the Narmada, the Tapi, the Mahi, and the Sabarmati.

The Gulf of Khambhat is also known as the Gulf of Cambay.

These four rivers form estuaries, not a delta, at the mouth of the Gulf of Khambhat. The Gulf of Khambhat is the largest inlet of the Arabian Sea along the coast of Gujarat. In this gulf, there are mainly 4 rivers that drain into it: the Narmada, the Tapi, the Mahi, and the Sabarmati. All four of these rivers flow from east to west and finally empty into the Arabian Sea through the Gulf of Khambhat. This topic is very important for students who are preparing for UPSC, State PCS, SSC, or any government exam in geography because questions on rivers are generally asked in various competitive exams.

So, explore this article and learn all about the Gulf of Khambhat, the origin of all four rivers that drain into it, with key takeaways. About the Gulf of Khambhat The Gulf of Khambhat, which is also known as the Gulf of Cambay, is an inlet of the Arabian Sea along the west coast of Gujarat, in India. It divides the Kathiawar Peninsula from the south-eastern part of Gujarat. It is much wider in the south, but on the northern side, it becomes narrow. Source: NASA The Gulf of Khambhat is also famous for its hugest tidak range, not only in India but also in the world, which means the difference between high tides and low tides is very large in this gulf. Which 4 rivers drain into the Gulf of Khambhat? The 4 rivers that drain into the Gulf of Khambhat are: Narmada River Tapi River Mahi River Sabarmati River

River Origin Approx. Length Narmada Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh About 1,312 km Tapi Multai, Madhya Pradesh About 724 km Mahi Vindhya hills, Madhya Pradesh About 580 km Sabarmati Aravalli hills, Rajasthan About 371 km Narmada River Origin: Rises from spring at Narmada Kund in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, at Maikal Hills at an elevation of 1057 metres

Also known as Rewa, Amarja, Mekalkanya and Rudrakanya

Also known as “Life Line of Madhya Pradesh”

Passing State: Travel through three Indian states, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat

Major Tributaries: Baran River, Hiran River, Kolar River, Tawa River (largest left bank tributaries)

Major Waterfalls: Dhuandhar Falls and Kapildhara near Jabalpur and Amarkantak Tapi River Origin: Rises at Multai in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, in Satpura Range

Major Tributaries: Purna, Girna, and Panjhra

Passing State: Travel through three Indian states, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat

Mahi River Origin: Rises in the Vindhya Range in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, at an elevation of the 500 metres above sea level.

Passing State: Travel through three Indian states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat

Major Dams: Mahi Bajaj Sagar Dam in Rajasthan and the Kadana Dam in Gujarat Sabarmati River Origin: Rises from Tepur village in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan from the Dhebar Lake area.

Passing State: Travel through three Indian states, Rajasthan, and Gujarat

Major Tributaries: Wakal, Harnav Hathmati, Watrak, Sei (largest right bank tributary) So, the west-flowing rivers of India are often asked about in competitive exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, Railways, and other government exams. Frequently Asked Questions Which four rivers drain into the Gulf of Kambhat?