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Which City Is Called the Tea Auction Capital of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 16:46 IST

Guwahati in Assam, is widely associated with India’s tea auction trade because it is home to the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) is one of the world’s major tea auction centres and a important marketplace for Assam tea. 

Which City Is Called the Tea Auction Capital of India?
Which City Is Called the Tea Auction Capital of India?

Assam is one of India’s most important tea-producing regions. Guwahati plays a major role in the commercial trade of Assam tea. The city’s Guwahati Tea Auction Centre brings tea producers, brokers and buyers together. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which City Is Known as the Tea Auction Capital of India?

Guwahati is commonly associated with the title Tea Auction Capital of India. The city is home to the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. The centre mainly handles Assam tea, particularly CTC tea. It was established in 1970. The first auction was held on September 25, 1970. 

What Is the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre?

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) is a major tea trading centre in Assam. It provides a marketplace where tea producers and buyers participate in auctions. The centre is particularly important for CTC tea, a major variety produced in Assam. 

tea producer

When Was the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Established?

The first auction took place in Guwahati on September 25, 1970.  It was established to create an organised auction system for Assam’s growing tea industry. 

Why Is Guwahati Important for Tea Auctions?

Assam is one of India’s major tea producing regions. Guwahati is strategically located within the Assam tea growing belt. The auction centre connects tea producers with buyers. It helps determine the best market prices through competitive bidding. 

Other Major Tea Auction Centre in India

The Tea Board of India lists auction centres including Kolkata, Guwahati, Siliguri, Cochin, Coonoor, Coimbatore and Tea Serve. 

Guwahati Tea Auction Centre

Feature Details
City Guwahati
State Assam
Auction centre Guwahati Tea Auction Centre
Established 1970
First auction September 25, 1970
Major tea Assam/CTC tea
Importance Major tea auction and trading hub

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 16:46 IST

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