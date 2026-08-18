Which City Is Called the Tea Auction Capital of India?

Assam is one of India’s most important tea-producing regions. Guwahati plays a major role in the commercial trade of Assam tea. The city’s Guwahati Tea Auction Centre brings tea producers, brokers and buyers together. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which City Is Known as the Tea Auction Capital of India?

Guwahati is commonly associated with the title Tea Auction Capital of India. The city is home to the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. The centre mainly handles Assam tea, particularly CTC tea. It was established in 1970. The first auction was held on September 25, 1970.

What Is the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre?

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) is a major tea trading centre in Assam. It provides a marketplace where tea producers and buyers participate in auctions. The centre is particularly important for CTC tea, a major variety produced in Assam.