From Cricket to Government Jobs: 5 Indian Cricketers Who Work for the Government

Cricket in India is not just a sport but it also helps build a path that can lead to a stable government job.

Many people think that cricketers in India earn money only through matches and brand deals. However, several Indian cricketers also hold positions in government departments like the police, the army, and the Reserve Bank of India.

These jobs are offered to these players to honour their hard work on the field and it gives a backup to players and offers long term stability. The hype around cricketers having government jobs has taken over the trend recently.

Photos of wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan went viral on social media where he was seen wearing formal clothes and his official Reserve Bank of India ID card while doing his duties as an Assistant Manager in Patna.

This trend is not only limited to cricket. Judoka Asmita Dey, who won India's first Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo in 2026, works as a Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police. She was given this job by the state government in recognition of her talent.