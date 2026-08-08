From Cricket to Government Jobs: 5 Indian Cricketers Who Work for the Government
From the cricket field to government service, check the complete list of 5 Indian cricketers with government jobs.
Cricket in India is not just a sport but it also helps build a path that can lead to a stable government job.
Many people think that cricketers in India earn money only through matches and brand deals. However, several Indian cricketers also hold positions in government departments like the police, the army, and the Reserve Bank of India.
These jobs are offered to these players to honour their hard work on the field and it gives a backup to players and offers long term stability. The hype around cricketers having government jobs has taken over the trend recently.
Photos of wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan went viral on social media where he was seen wearing formal clothes and his official Reserve Bank of India ID card while doing his duties as an Assistant Manager in Patna.
This trend is not only limited to cricket. Judoka Asmita Dey, who won India's first Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo in 2026, works as a Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police. She was given this job by the state government in recognition of her talent.
Let us have a look at five Indian cricketers who currently hold government positions.
5 Indian Cricketers Who Hold Government Jobs
|
Cricketer
|
Government Job
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Department/Organisation
|
Cricket Role
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Mohammed Siraj
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
|
Telangana Police
|
Fast bowler, Indian cricket team
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Income Tax Officer
|
Income Tax Department
|
Leg spinner, Indian cricket team and IPL
|
KL Rahul
|
Assistant Manager
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Batter and wicketkeeper, Indian cricket team
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Assistant Manager
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Wicketkeeper batter, Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
MS Dhoni
|
Honorary Lieutenant Colonel
|
Indian Territorial Army
|
Former captain, still plays IPL for CSK
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Mohammed Siraj got the post of DSP by the Telangana government in October 2024. This was because he performed quite well and helped India win the T20 World Cup in 2024.
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Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the Income Tax Department in 2018 as an officer. He got this job through the sports quota system.
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KL Rahul has gained the post of an Assistant Manager at the RBI in 2018. He got the job through the sports quota.
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Ishan Kishan also holds the same post of Assistant Manager at the RBI. He got this job through the sports quota system too.
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MS Dhoni the famous Captain Cool was given the rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in 2011, right after India's World Cup win.
Why Do Indian Cricketers Get Government Jobs?
There are several reasons why the government gives jobs to cricketers.
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Recognition of achievement: These jobs are a way to honour a player for doing something great for the country, like winning a World Cup or a big tournament.
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Sports quota recruitment: Many government departments keep some seats reserved for talented sportspersons. This helps good athletes achieve a stable career.
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Government policies for athletes: Central and state governments have rules that support sportspersons with jobs, cash rewards, and land.
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Job security: A government job gives a safe backup career during and after the playing years.
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Continued sporting chances: Some of these roles allow cricketers to also play for their department or organisation in other sports events.
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