Which is the Largest Waterfall System in the World?
Iguazu Falls is widely called the largest waterfall system in the world by scale and structure, made up of about 275 individual cascades.
Iguazu Falls is considered as the largest waterfall system in the world. It lies in the Iguazu River between Brazil and Argentina. It is not a single system instead it is spread across 275 different cascades, spread across about 2.7 kilometres of the Iguazu River.
The length of the overall waterfall system and the record number of cascades make it the world’s largest waterfall system.
Iguazu Falls: Height and Width
Iguazu Falls consist of 275 different cascades and the height ranges from 60 to 82 meters depending on the section.
It has a total width of 2.7 kilometers, which makes it the widest among Niagara and Victoria Falls.
The sheer scale of the fall can be understood by the fact that is about 3 times the width of Niagara Falls.
Which is the most Unique part of Iguazu Falls?
The most unique part of the Iguazu falls is the Devil's throat or the Garganta del Diablo, it is a U-shaped chasm about 82 meters high, 150 meters wide and 700 meters long, about half of the river's water converges on this point and plunges below.
Does Iguazu Carry More Water Than Niagara or Boyoma Falls?
If the question is whether Iguazu is carrying more water than Niagara or Boyoma falls, then the answer will be no, and if it is just based on how many cascades does all three have, then Iguazu is the clear winner.
It is nowhere near the Boyoma falls which displaces water roughly at the speed of 17000 cubic meters per second.
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