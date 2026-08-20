Which is the Shortest River in South America?

The shortest river in Latin America is the Azuis river, which is merely 147 meters in length. This is quite unusual for a river which generally stretches for hundreds or thousands of kilometers.In fact, it is the ninth smallest river in the world and the smallest river in South America.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a river is a natural stream of water that flows toward a sea, lake, or another river. Length is not part of that definition. Even a stream just a few metres long can count as a true river, as long as it flows year-round.

What is the Length of the Azuis River?

The Azuis river located in the Aurora do Tocantins, a small town in the Tocantins state of Brazil is 147 meters long or 482 feet long. If we compare that it is smaller than a football field