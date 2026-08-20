Which is the Shortest River in South America?
At just 147 meters, Azuis river located in Brazil is the smallest river in South America. Check other interesting details about the river here.
The shortest river in Latin America is the Azuis river, which is merely 147 meters in length. This is quite unusual for a river which generally stretches for hundreds or thousands of kilometers.In fact, it is the ninth smallest river in the world and the smallest river in South America.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a river is a natural stream of water that flows toward a sea, lake, or another river. Length is not part of that definition. Even a stream just a few metres long can count as a true river, as long as it flows year-round.
What is the Length of the Azuis River?
The Azuis river located in the Aurora do Tocantins, a small town in the Tocantins state of Brazil is 147 meters long or 482 feet long. If we compare that it is smaller than a football field
What is the other Short River in South America?
The other short river in South America is the Correntoso river in Argentina which is just 200 to 300 meters long which is depending on the water levels in lake. This river connects Correntoso lake to Nahuel Huapi lake and is very popular for trout fishing.
Why Are These Rivers So Short?
Smaller rivers like Azuis usually are formed as intersection between two larger water bodies for example connecting a spring to a bigger river. The river length stays short due to the relatively short distance between the source and the connecting water body.
What is the longest river in South America?
At approximately 6400 km length, Amazon river is the longest river in South America and is very critical for sustaining the various animal and plant species found in the Amazon rainforest.
What is the shortest river in the world?
The Reprua river located in Abkhazia, Georgia is the smallest river in the world at a height of mere 18 meters. It has a good and steady water flow of around 2000 litres per second.
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