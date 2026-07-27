CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Batters With the Highest T20I Runs in a Single Year: Top 10 Record Holders

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:52 IST

Find out which batters dominated T20I cricket with the most runs in a single year. Explore the top 10 list, stats, and key milestones.

List of Players Who Have Scored Most Runs in T20I in Single Year
List of Players Who Have Scored Most Runs in T20I in Single Year

Scoring runs constantly in T20 International cricket for a complete year is one of the toughest things for players. A batter needs to stay fit, maintain form, and needs to appear in enough matches so that he can build a big number that can be displayed. 

That is why only a small number of batsmen have been able to score around 1,000 runs in T20Is in a single year. 

Here is a look at the top 10 batters who have the highest T20I runs in a single year and it also includes year wise leading run scorers along with players who are playing actively might break these records. 

Top 10 Batters With Highest T20I Runs in a Single Year

Mohammad Rizwan is the only batter to appear twice in this top 10, once in 2021 and again in 2022, showing how consistent he was across two years. Here is the list of the top 10 players who have scored the highest runs in T20 International format in a single year: 


Player

Year

Runs

Country

Matches

Innings

High Score

100

50

4s

6s

Karanbir Singh

2025

1488

Austria

32

32

115

2

13

127

122

Mohammad Rizwan

2021

1326

Pakistan

29

26

104*

1

12

119

42

Fiaz Ahmed

2025

1251

Bahrain

40

37

105*

1

7

86

69

Suryakumar Yadav

2022

1164

India

31

31

117

2

9

106

68

Prashant Kurup

2025

1037

Bahrain

39

38

73*

0

6

114

27

Bilal Zalmai

2025

1008

Austria

36

35

79*

0

9

103

57

Mohammad Rizwan

2022

996

Pakistan

25

25

88*

0

10

78

22

Asif Ali

2025

955

Bahrain

32

30

100*

1

7

89

56

Babar Azam

2021

939

Pakistan

29

26

122

1

9

99

17

Brian Bennett

2025

936

Zimbabwe

25

25

111

1

6

109

26

Highest Run-Scores in T20I By Indian Batters

Indian batsmen have had some of the most outstanding T20I years as well. Here are the top Indian players who have scored the highest scores in T20I: 


Player

Year

Runs

Mat

Inns

High Score

100

50

Surya Kumar Yadav

2022

1164

31

31

117

2

9

Abhishek Sharma

2025

859

21

21

135

1

5

Ishan Kishan

2026

812

23

23

103

1

6

Virat Kohli

2022

781

20

20

122*

1

8

Surya Kumar Yadav

2023

733

18

17

112*

2

5

Shikhar Dhawan

2018

689

18

17

92

0

6

Rohit Sharma

2022

656

29

29

72

0

3

How Close Are Active Players to Breaking the Record?

Among the full member nations, Abhishek Sharma is the closest threat who can beat the record as his 2025 season of 859 runs shows that he has the resilience to challenge for a huge total in a calendar year. 

On the other hand, Fiaz Ahmed and Prashant Kurup of Bahrain along with Bilal Zalmai of Austria are also worth watching as they can break the record. Associate nations like Bahrain and Austria now play 30 to 40 T20Is a year which gives their top order batters far more chances to score more and more runs. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:52 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News