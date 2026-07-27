Batters With the Highest T20I Runs in a Single Year: Top 10 Record Holders
Find out which batters dominated T20I cricket with the most runs in a single year. Explore the top 10 list, stats, and key milestones.
Scoring runs constantly in T20 International cricket for a complete year is one of the toughest things for players. A batter needs to stay fit, maintain form, and needs to appear in enough matches so that he can build a big number that can be displayed.
That is why only a small number of batsmen have been able to score around 1,000 runs in T20Is in a single year.
Here is a look at the top 10 batters who have the highest T20I runs in a single year and it also includes year wise leading run scorers along with players who are playing actively might break these records.
Top 10 Batters With Highest T20I Runs in a Single Year
Mohammad Rizwan is the only batter to appear twice in this top 10, once in 2021 and again in 2022, showing how consistent he was across two years. Here is the list of the top 10 players who have scored the highest runs in T20 International format in a single year:
|
Player
|
Year
|
Runs
|
Country
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
High Score
|
100
|
50
|
4s
|
6s
|
Karanbir Singh
|
2025
|
1488
|
Austria
|
32
|
32
|
115
|
2
|
13
|
127
|
122
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
2021
|
1326
|
Pakistan
|
29
|
26
|
104*
|
1
|
12
|
119
|
42
|
Fiaz Ahmed
|
2025
|
1251
|
Bahrain
|
40
|
37
|
105*
|
1
|
7
|
86
|
69
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
2022
|
1164
|
India
|
31
|
31
|
117
|
2
|
9
|
106
|
68
|
Prashant Kurup
|
2025
|
1037
|
Bahrain
|
39
|
38
|
73*
|
0
|
6
|
114
|
27
|
Bilal Zalmai
|
2025
|
1008
|
Austria
|
36
|
35
|
79*
|
0
|
9
|
103
|
57
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
2022
|
996
|
Pakistan
|
25
|
25
|
88*
|
0
|
10
|
78
|
22
|
Asif Ali
|
2025
|
955
|
Bahrain
|
32
|
30
|
100*
|
1
|
7
|
89
|
56
|
Babar Azam
|
2021
|
939
|
Pakistan
|
29
|
26
|
122
|
1
|
9
|
99
|
17
|
Brian Bennett
|
2025
|
936
|
Zimbabwe
|
25
|
25
|
111
|
1
|
6
|
109
|
26
Highest Run-Scores in T20I By Indian Batters
Indian batsmen have had some of the most outstanding T20I years as well. Here are the top Indian players who have scored the highest scores in T20I:
|
Player
|
Year
|
Runs
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
High Score
|
100
|
50
|
Surya Kumar Yadav
|
2022
|
1164
|
31
|
31
|
117
|
2
|
9
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
2025
|
859
|
21
|
21
|
135
|
1
|
5
|
Ishan Kishan
|
2026
|
812
|
23
|
23
|
103
|
1
|
6
|
Virat Kohli
|
2022
|
781
|
20
|
20
|
122*
|
1
|
8
|
Surya Kumar Yadav
|
2023
|
733
|
18
|
17
|
112*
|
2
|
5
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
2018
|
689
|
18
|
17
|
92
|
0
|
6
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2022
|
656
|
29
|
29
|
72
|
0
|
3
How Close Are Active Players to Breaking the Record?
Among the full member nations, Abhishek Sharma is the closest threat who can beat the record as his 2025 season of 859 runs shows that he has the resilience to challenge for a huge total in a calendar year.
On the other hand, Fiaz Ahmed and Prashant Kurup of Bahrain along with Bilal Zalmai of Austria are also worth watching as they can break the record. Associate nations like Bahrain and Austria now play 30 to 40 T20Is a year which gives their top order batters far more chances to score more and more runs.
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