Scoring runs constantly in T20 International cricket for a complete year is one of the toughest things for players. A batter needs to stay fit, maintain form, and needs to appear in enough matches so that he can build a big number that can be displayed.

That is why only a small number of batsmen have been able to score around 1,000 runs in T20Is in a single year.

Here is a look at the top 10 batters who have the highest T20I runs in a single year and it also includes year wise leading run scorers along with players who are playing actively might break these records.

Top 10 Batters With Highest T20I Runs in a Single Year

Mohammad Rizwan is the only batter to appear twice in this top 10, once in 2021 and again in 2022, showing how consistent he was across two years. Here is the list of the top 10 players who have scored the highest runs in T20 International format in a single year: