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Largest Producer of Marble in India: State, Production and Interesting Facts

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 14:27 IST

Curious about India's marble industry? Discover the largest marble-producing state, top mining districts, production, and fascinating facts.

Which State is the Largest Producer of Marble in India?
Which State is the Largest Producer of Marble in India?

This desert state in India alone supplies almost all of the marble used across the country. Rajasthan is known to be the largest producer of marble in India. This state dominates the marble industry because of its rich geological history. 

The Aravalli mountain range which is known to be one of the oldest mountain systems on earth runs through Rajasthan and it holds high quality marble deposits. Here is everything you need to know about the largest producer of marble in India, which districts lead the production and interesting facts. 

Largest Producer of Marble in India

Rajasthan produces around 90% of the marble that is mined in India. Various government reports place this share between 85 and 91%. There are 41 districts in Rajasthan and around 20 of them have marble deposits. 

Moreover, Rajasthan also has more than 95 percent of India's marble processing units and this simply means that raw marble blocks from other regions in India are sent here for cutting and polishing. 

As per Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024, the state produced 12314.3 million tonnes of marble in FY 2022-23. The industry also gives direct employment to thousands of people. 

Top Marble-Producing Districts in Rajasthan

Here are some of the top marble producing districts in Rajasthan: 

District

Famous For

Nagaur (Makrana)

World famous white marble that is used in the Taj Mahal

Ajmer (Kishangarh)

Known as India's Marble City as it is largest marble trading hub in Asia

Rajsamand

Large scale marble mining and processing units

Udaipur

Wide variety of marble colours and major processing hub

Sirohi (Abu Road)

Marble processing and trading centre

Banswara, Dungarpur, Alwar, Jaipur

Additional marble reserves and mining activity

What Are the Differences Between Marble and Granite?

While both of these are natural stones that are quarried from the earth and used for decor, they have different compositions and levels of durability. Here are the differences between the two: 


Feature

Marble

Granite

Formation

Formed from limestone under heat and pressure

Formed from cooled magma

Appearance

Smooth, soft veining, elegant look

Grainy texture, more colour variety

Hardness

Softer, can scratch easily

Very hard and scratch resistant

Best Use

Flooring, monuments, decorative work

Kitchen countertops, high traffic areas

Cost

Generally more expensive for premium types

Usually more affordable

Why is Makrana Marble Famous?

Makrana is a small town that is located in Nagaur district and it has a special place in India's marble history. Mining in this area has been going on for around hundreds of years and some records also suggest that it was quarried in this region even before the Mughal period.

The Makrana marble became quite famous because it was used in building the Taj Mahal. This marble is known for its pure white colour, high calcium content, and lack of visible veining. 

Apart from the Taj Mahal, Makrana marble has also been used in the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata and the Dilwara Temples in Mount Abu.

Interesting Facts About Marble in India

  • Asia’s largest marble trading hub is in Kishangarh, Rajasthan.

  • India is the third largest producer of natural stone in the world. 

  • The marble market of India is valued at approximately USD 4.02 billion. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 26, 2026, 14:27 IST

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