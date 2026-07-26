Largest Producer of Marble in India: State, Production and Interesting Facts
Curious about India's marble industry? Discover the largest marble-producing state, top mining districts, production, and fascinating facts.
This desert state in India alone supplies almost all of the marble used across the country. Rajasthan is known to be the largest producer of marble in India. This state dominates the marble industry because of its rich geological history.
The Aravalli mountain range which is known to be one of the oldest mountain systems on earth runs through Rajasthan and it holds high quality marble deposits. Here is everything you need to know about the largest producer of marble in India, which districts lead the production and interesting facts.
Largest Producer of Marble in India
Rajasthan produces around 90% of the marble that is mined in India. Various government reports place this share between 85 and 91%. There are 41 districts in Rajasthan and around 20 of them have marble deposits.
Moreover, Rajasthan also has more than 95 percent of India's marble processing units and this simply means that raw marble blocks from other regions in India are sent here for cutting and polishing.
As per Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024, the state produced 12314.3 million tonnes of marble in FY 2022-23. The industry also gives direct employment to thousands of people.
Top Marble-Producing Districts in Rajasthan
Here are some of the top marble producing districts in Rajasthan:
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District
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Famous For
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Nagaur (Makrana)
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World famous white marble that is used in the Taj Mahal
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Ajmer (Kishangarh)
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Known as India's Marble City as it is largest marble trading hub in Asia
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Rajsamand
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Large scale marble mining and processing units
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Udaipur
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Wide variety of marble colours and major processing hub
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Sirohi (Abu Road)
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Marble processing and trading centre
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Banswara, Dungarpur, Alwar, Jaipur
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Additional marble reserves and mining activity
What Are the Differences Between Marble and Granite?
While both of these are natural stones that are quarried from the earth and used for decor, they have different compositions and levels of durability. Here are the differences between the two:
|
Feature
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Marble
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Granite
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Formation
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Formed from limestone under heat and pressure
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Formed from cooled magma
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Appearance
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Smooth, soft veining, elegant look
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Grainy texture, more colour variety
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Hardness
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Softer, can scratch easily
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Very hard and scratch resistant
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Best Use
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Flooring, monuments, decorative work
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Kitchen countertops, high traffic areas
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Cost
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Generally more expensive for premium types
|
Usually more affordable
Why is Makrana Marble Famous?
Makrana is a small town that is located in Nagaur district and it has a special place in India's marble history. Mining in this area has been going on for around hundreds of years and some records also suggest that it was quarried in this region even before the Mughal period.
The Makrana marble became quite famous because it was used in building the Taj Mahal. This marble is known for its pure white colour, high calcium content, and lack of visible veining.
Apart from the Taj Mahal, Makrana marble has also been used in the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata and the Dilwara Temples in Mount Abu.
Interesting Facts About Marble in India
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Asia’s largest marble trading hub is in Kishangarh, Rajasthan.
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India is the third largest producer of natural stone in the world.
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The marble market of India is valued at approximately USD 4.02 billion.
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