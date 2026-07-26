Largest Producer of Marble in India: State, Production and Interesting Facts

This desert state in India alone supplies almost all of the marble used across the country. Rajasthan is known to be the largest producer of marble in India. This state dominates the marble industry because of its rich geological history.

The Aravalli mountain range which is known to be one of the oldest mountain systems on earth runs through Rajasthan and it holds high quality marble deposits. Here is everything you need to know about the largest producer of marble in India, which districts lead the production and interesting facts.

Largest Producer of Marble in India

Rajasthan produces around 90% of the marble that is mined in India. Various government reports place this share between 85 and 91%. There are 41 districts in Rajasthan and around 20 of them have marble deposits.

Moreover, Rajasthan also has more than 95 percent of India's marble processing units and this simply means that raw marble blocks from other regions in India are sent here for cutting and polishing.