Who is Charles Sobhraj? A serial killer who is now a free man!

Charles Sobhraj, a French serial killer, has been responsible for not one but many murders of young foreigners in the decade of 1970s across Asia. After spending around 20 years in a Nepal jail, the man is released and is now a free man.

Sometimes, horrific crimes like serial killing become the plot of on-screen entertainment. Sobhraj’s life journey was chronicled in an evergreen series titled “The Serpent”.

Let’s know the “Bikini Killer” better!

Charles Sobhraj was born to a Vietnamese mother and an Indian father in Saigon. Later, his mother got married to a Frenchman. Eventually, Sobhraj started an international life. He committed various crimes and ended up in the year 1975.

His strategy was simple yet well-thought. He deceives his victims as a gem trader. He would befriend them. Next, he would drug, rob, and murder them. Most of his victims were Western backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail.

Charles never looked like a serial killer. He looked charming, sophisticated, and trustworthy. He committed his first murder of an American woman. The body of the woman was found on a beach wearing a bikini. The incident took place in the year 1975.

All this gave Sobhraj the nickname “bikini killer”. The killer did not stop here, rather, it was just the beginning. He eventually killed more than 20 people.