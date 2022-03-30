Who Is Sher Singh Rana? Know The Real Story Of Phoolan Devi’s Assassin Here

Sher Singh Rana is not just an upcoming Bollywood film of actor Vidyut Jammwal, but a man who is responsible for the death of Indian dacoit turned politician Phoolan Devi. Recently Vidyut Jammwal took to social media platforms to declare his upcoming film Sher Singh Rana, which is based on the man who killed Phoolan Devi. It is a biopic. There has been a lot of trolling and buzz around the film since it has been announced. Check the real story of Sher Singh Rana below.

Also check the tweet here;

Sher Singh Rana: Real Name, Birth Date, Age & Family

Sher Singh Rana's birth name is Pankaj Singh Pundir. His date of birth is 17th May 1976. He was born in a Rajput family in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He is a politician by profession. His wife's name is Pratima Singh.

Sher Singh Rana: Organizational association & Imprisonment

Sher Singh Rana is associated with Rashtravadi Janlok Party or RJP. He was charged with the murder of the bandit queen of India, Phoolan Devi outside her New Delhi home. Phoolan Devi was a Member of Parliament by then. She was a sitting member by then in the 13th Lok Sabha. He informed about his motive for killing in court. He said that he killed Phoolan Devi because she was responsible for killing 22 men of his caste (Thakurs) in the 1970s and 1980s. Phoolan Devi was killed on 25th July 2001.

Controversies related to Sher Singh Rana:

Sher Singh Rana was sentenced to jail after he killed Phoolan Devi. He had surrendered within 2 days after killing her. He made headlines not by offering to surrender but after he managed to escape from Tihar Jail with a friend's help (Sandeep).

He escaped from jail on 17th February 2004. Sandeep disguised himself as a policeman and pretended to take Rana to the Haridwar court. After escaping he received 1 lakh rupees from his relatives and applied for a passport in the name of Sanjay Gupta to escape India. His financer was caught during that time but Rana fled to Bangladesh posing as Sanjay. He used a satellite phone to stay off track.

He was rearrested in 2006 from Kolkata.

Sher Singh Rana: Bringing Back Remains of Prithvi Raj Chauhan From Kandahar

Sher Singh Rana claims to have travelled to Afghanistan to bring back the remains of the Hindu Emperor Prithvi Raj Chauhan from Gajni. He also uploaded a video of this on Youtube but was not even caught after that. He eloped from the jail and was unfound for almost 2 years.

He was rearrested once he returned to India and reached Kolkata but till then he was being applauded by the nation for bringing back their Emperor Prithvi Raj Chauhan's remains to India.

Resentence & Political Life:

On 14th August 2014, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and INR 1 lakh fine. However, by then people had stopped seeing Sher Singh Rana as a killer and the Hindu Kshatriya Sena had praised him for his efforts as well. Sher Singh Rana was given interim bail after that.

He built a temple for Prithvi Raj Chauhan with the help of his mother and kept the remains of the king there.

In 2012, Sher Singh Rana also formed his own party called Rashtravadi Jan Lok Party and fought the election, but in vain. He married Pratima Singh on 28 February 2018. He wrote his diary in jail which has been used for the film. He also wrote about escaping from jail and killing Phoolan Devi.

