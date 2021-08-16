Who is Subhadra Kumari Chauhan? Google honours the writer of Jhansi ki Rani with a doodle

Google has commemorated the 117th birth anniversary of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan with a doodle on its homepage today. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was a freedom fighter and a poet of India.

The doodle has been illustrated by Prabha Mallya, a New Zealand based artist which shows Subhadra Kumari in a saree sitting with a pen and a paper. Some of you may recognize her from her famous poem, Jhansi ki Rani.

Google has described her as a freedom fighter who rose to national prominence during the male dominated era of literature.

देव! तुम्हारे कई उपासक कई ढंग से आते हैं

सेवा में बहुमूल्य भेंट वे कई रंग की लाते हैं|



Remembering one of the fiercest poets and India's first woman Satyagrahi, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan on her birth anniversary. She is an inspiration and an epitome of women empowerment.

Many people have also come up to pay their tributes. Take a look

This was my favourite poem of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan ji, she was a social reformer and her work conveys patriotism. Remembering Subhadra Kumari Chauhan ji on her 117th birth anniversary.

As a poet, I feel inspired by her

As a poet, I feel inspired by her🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrWLkFc08V — Shakuntla Ranawat (@ShakuntlaBawlas) August 16, 2021

As per Google's statement, “She was known to write constantly, even in the horse cart on the way to school, and her first poem was published at just nine years old. The call for Indian independence reached its height during her early adulthood. As a participant in the Indian Nationalist Movement, she used her poetry to call others to fight for their nation’s sovereignty."

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan: About

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was born on 16th August 1904 in a small village of Nihalpur. As her love for writing took a toll on her, she began writing even while travelling on her horse cart on the way to her school. Her first poem was published when she was only 9 years old. She passed her middle school in 1919 and married Thakur Lakshman Singh Chauhan of Khandwa after that when she was 16 years old. In 1921, both husband and wife joined Mahatma Gandhi in the Non Cooperation Movement. She happens to be the first woman Satyagrahi and was arrested in Nagpur and tried in Court. She was jailed twice during the protests. She died in 1948 in a car accident near Seoni M.P. She was returning after attending the assembly session.

“In 1923, Ms. Chauhan’s unyielding activism led her to become the first woman satyagrahi, a member of the Indian collective of nonviolent anti-colonialists, to be arrested in the struggle for national liberation", Google wrote in its statement.

