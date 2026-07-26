Key Takeaways The Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999.

General Ved Prakash Malik was the Chief of the Indian Army during the Kargil War.

Air Chief Marshal Anil Yashwant Tipnis led the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.

Admiral Sushil Kumar was the Chief of the Indian Navy during the Kargil War. Who Led the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in the Kargil War? The Kargil War is one of the most important wars in India’s history. It commemorates India’s historic victory in the Kargil War, which took place in 1999 when Pakistani forces infiltrated Indian territory and occupied winter-vacated posts on commanding ridges. At that time, the Indian Armed Forces launched a joint operation with the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy to remove the intruders and protect the territory of India.

Leaders who led the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in the Kargil War Armed Force Chief During Kargil War Role in the Kargil War Indian Army General Ved Prakash (V.P.) Malik Led Operation Vijay to recapture Indian mountain posts. Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Anil Yashwant (A.Y.) Tipnis Directed Operation Safed Sagar, providing air support to the Army. Indian Navy Admiral Sushil Kumar Deployed the Navy in the Arabian Sea to put pressure on Pakistan and protect India's sea routes. What was the role of each force during the Kargil War? All three armed forces played an important role during the Kargil War. Here is the detail about all three Indian Armed Forces: Role of the Indian Army during the Kargil War Under General V.P. Malik, who was the Chief of the Indian Army from 1 October 1997 to 30 September 2000, Operation Vijay was carried out successfully.

Indian soldiers climbed up the steep mountain under very difficult conditions and recaptured all the important peaks that Pakistanis had captured, including Indian peaks such as Tiger Hill and Tololing. Role of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War Under Air Chief Marshal Anil Yashwant Tipnis, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Safed Sagar on 26 May 1999 to support the mobilisation of the Indian Army. This was the first time that any air war was fought at such high altitudes globally, with targets between 1,800 to 5,500 metres (6,000 to 18,000 ft) above sea level. Role of the Indian Navy during the Kargil War Under Admiral Sushil Kumar, the Indian Navy deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea to blockade the Pakistani ports (primarily the Karachi port) to cut off the supply routes under Operation Talwar and monitored the Pakistani’s Naval movement and protected the Indian coastline.