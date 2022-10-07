Who was Arun Bali?
The veteran actor Arun Bali popular for his grandfatherly role passed away on Friday morning. His family members addressing the media told that the national award-winning producer and actor was suffering from a rare autoimmune disorder. Read to know more about his early life, career, achievements, and more.
The Indian actor Arun Bali who has worked in various films and television series left for his heavenly abode Friday morning. The 79-year-old veteran actor made his debut in the entertainment industry with the period drama Chanakya in 1991. According to reports, the versatile performer was diagnosed with a rare long-term neuromuscular disease Myasthenia Gravis.
