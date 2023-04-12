Who Was Keshub Mahindra, India’s Oldest Billionaire Who Passed Away At Age 99?

It’s a sad day as Keshub Mahindra, renowned Indian businessman and former chairman of the multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group, passed away on April 12, 2023. Keshub Mahindra was 99 years old and just a few months away from celebrating his 100th birthday.

He was recently declared India’s oldest billionaire by Forbes and had a net worth of $1.2 billion. Tributes are pouring from all over the world for Keshub Mahindra, a huge figure in India and abroad. Find out all the details about Keshub Mahindra, from his early life, and career, to his influence.

Who was Keshub Mahindra? Early Life

Keshub Mahindra was born on 9 October 1923 in Shimla, then British India.

He was the son of Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, the co-founder of the Mahindra group.

He joined Mahindra in 1947 at the age of 26, became the chairman in 1963 and headed the company till 2012.

Keshub Mahindra graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Keshub Mahindra Career and Later Life