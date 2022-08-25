Who Was Saawan Kumar Tak?

Saawan Kumar Tak

Saawan Kumar Tak was a celebrated Indian film director, lyricist, and producer. He directed a myriad of Hindi films that became blockbusters. Some of them include Souten Ki Beti, Bewaffa Se Waffa, Sanam Bewafa, Souten, and Saajan Bina Suhagan, out of which Souten became a platinum hit. Additionally, he is also known to give breaks to popular actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior.

The man commenced his journey in the film industry as a producer with the film Naunihal. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, a famous Indian actor who was given the name “Sanjeev” by Saawan Kumar Tak. The film proved to be lucky for the producer as it got a Presidential mention at the National Awards.

Saawan Kumar Tak started his journey as a prolific director of the Indian film industry with Gomti Ke Kinare. The multi-talented man was also inclined towards writing words for music. He wrote the lyrics of the popular song “Barkha Rani Zara Jamke Barso” from the movie Sabak.



Additionally, Saawan Kumar Tak also penned the songs for the movie Dev and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.



Soulful songs like “Zindagi Pyar Ka Geet Hai”, “Ye Dil Bewafa Se Wafa”, and “Hum Bhool Gaye” were also written by him. The songs became super hits due to the smartly penned lyrics and the soulful voice of Lata Mangeshkar.

The man was married to Usha Khanna, a renowned music director.



Saawan Kumar Tak passed away due to a heart attack at Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, at around 4:15 PM on August 25, 2022.