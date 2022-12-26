Why Has Serbia Stopped Visa-Free Entry To Indians? Explained.

There are a number of countries where Indians are able to travel Visa-free and one of them used to be Serbia. However, from 1st January, 2023, Indian citizens will no longer be able to enter Serbia without a visa. The Serbian government has decided to deny access to Indian passport holders from entering Serbia without a valid current visa.

Why has the Serbian government taken this step?

The decision to deny access to Indian citizens from traveling without a proper visa came after the regulations in the European Nations' common visa policy. The step has been to control illegal immigrants. The Indian Embassy in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, has also issued travel advice, stating that holders of regular Indian passports are required by the embassy to seek visas from the Serbian Embassy in Belgrade before entering the nation from January 1, 2023.

The EU issued a statement, stating, “The border-free Schengen Area cannot function efficiently without a common visa policy which facilitates the entry of legal visitors into the EU, while strengthening internal security. The EU has established a common visa policy for transit through or intended stays in the territory of a Schengen States of no more than 90 days in any 180 days period and for transit through the international transit areas of airports of the Schengen States.”

Indian citizens with valid passports could formerly enter the nation without a visa. Indian nationals were permitted to visit without a visa for 30 days each year. However, this facility will no longer be used in 2019.

However, the new visa requirement will not affect Indians who have a valid Schengen, UK, or US visa or a residency permit in any of these aforementioned countries. According to the embassy's statement, for a period of 90 days, Indian passport holders who currently have valid UK, US, or Schengen visas could still enter Serbia.

Aside from India, Serbia has discontinued visa-free entry to citizens of Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia, and Burundi as well.

