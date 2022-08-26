What Are E-Passports? When Will They Roll Out? How To Apply?

E-Passport: Ausaf Saeed, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Consular, Visa, Passport, and Overseas Indian Affairs) declared in a press conference that the end of 2022 or the beginning of the following year may witness the arrival of e-passports. This, however, does not mean that the existing booklet-type passports would be of no use. The man stated that the new e-passport will be similar to the booklet-type passport, but with an added chip embedded.

T Armstrong Changsan, the Chief Passport Officer explained that the e-passport chip will contain all the data of the passport holder that is printed on the passport. This includes the passport holder’s name, address, birth details, and more.

The back cover of the passport would embed a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna, which would aid officials to check and verify the traveler’s information with ease and speed.

The Aim

The purpose of the launch of an e-passport is to reduce the chances of forged passports, while also making them tamper-proof. This would thereby enhance security.

It is not mandatory to switch over to an e-passport as of now, however, switching to an e-passport would add to the ease.

Advantages Of The E-Passport

The benefits of the Indian E-Passport are:

There would be no need for passengers having an e-passport to stand in long queues for hours. Due to the e-passport, the details will be scanned in just a matter of seconds.

The e-passport will reduce fraudulent cases as it contains biometric records of the passengers.

No one would be able to wipe the information from the passport.







How To Apply For The E-Passport?

The steps are pretty straightforward.

Visit the Passport Seva website. Hit on the “Register Now” button or simply log in with your existing id.

Click on the “Apply for Fresh Passport” or “Re-issue of Passport” button.

Provide the necessary details. Click on the “Submit” button.

Click on “Pay and Schedule Appointment” to make the payment.







Finally, print the receipt or shop the acknowledgment SMS at POPSK/PSK/PO.







