Self Chat Window: WhatsApp New Update allows users to send messages to themselves, know how

The instant messaging service, Whatsapp is working on multiple features to enhance user experience. Moving ahead, the latest addition in whatsapp is the new ‘Self chat window’. It allows users to write notes to themselves.However, the list of updates does not end here, to know more continue reading the article.

What is ‘Self Chat Window’?

The Meta-owned Whatsapp has around 2 billion users all over the world. And to make the user-experience better the instant messaging app keeps on making changes for the good. One of which is a ‘Self Chat Window’. It allows users to send messages for themselves. All whatsapp users can now set notes, put reminders that too on all devices.

However, the update is under test, so rolling out can be delayed for next few weeks. This new update will add much functionality to WhatsApp Web and other apps for multiple devices. Also, this new feature will emerge like one of a kind when it comes to other similar platforms.

How does ‘Self Chat Window’ work?

‘Self Chat Window’ will appear similar to any other contact name in the list. As spotted by WBI, users will find themselves on the top of the contact list. Tapping on the name will open a chat window from where users can send messages to themselves. Now, the message you enter here will turn visible on WhatsApp, accessed on all the other devices.

What are other feature updates on WhatsApp ?