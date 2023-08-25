The Word of the Day series is aimed at enhancing your vocabulary in the English language. In this series, we will be introducing a new word every day.

Word of the Day: Sarcophagus ( August 25, 2023)

The word of the day is sarcophagus. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Sarcophagi

Meaning

A sarcophagus is a stone coffin or a coffin made out of stone, that was used to store dead bodies in ancient times.

Origin of the Word

The origin of the word sarcophagus can be traced back to the Greek word sarkophagos which means flesh eating.

It is compound of two words sarx meaning flesh and phagein meaning to eat.

Usage

Wrapped tight in the sarcophagus for thousands of years, the Pharaoh’s body survived through mummification.

Synonym of Sarcophagus

Coffin

Tomb

Casket

Vault

Crypt

Antonym for Sarcophagus

No antonyms are available for the word sarcophagus.

Conclusion

Hope you had a great time learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word “sarcophagus”. Stay connected with us to enrich your vocabulary every day.

