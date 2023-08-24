Optical Illusion Visual Skill Challenge: Find a cat in the wood logs in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and observation skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us. Optical illusions help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.

The benefit of practising such challenges is that it prevents cognitive decline in old age by keeping our brain sharp.

Enhanced cognitive abilities and creative brain stimulation can be achieved through regular practise of these kinds of challenges.

Additionally, by relaxing the mind, they can also help reduce stress and anxiety levels to a large extent.

Would you like to test the limits of your visual system?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Reddit

The image shows a pile of wooden logs along with branches of a dead tree.

Hiding sneakily among the wooden logs is a cat.

The challenge for the readers is to find the cat in 8 seconds.

Only those with high attention to detail can find the cat quickly.

Your time starts now!

Cats are known to hide in the most unexpected places.

Check the image carefully, did you spot something unusual?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the sneaky cat.

Have you spotted it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The cat has blended so well with the surroundings that it is difficult to spot him at first glance.

Did you notice the cat now?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already found the cat in the wooden logs.

Congratulations! You have an amazing eye for detail.

Those who couldn’t find the cat can check out the solution below.

Find Cat in Wooden Logs in 8 Seconds: Solution

The cat can be spotted peeking through the gap between two wooden logs. Its greyish green eyes gave away its hiding spot.

