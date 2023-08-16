Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

If you are a fan of brain teaser challenges, then you’ll find this challenge super exciting.

Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the Missing Number in 8 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, you can see a puzzle which says

If THING is NIGHT, then what is 75120 equal to?

The challenge for the readers is to find the missing number.

This brain teaser is going to test the logical ability and sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the missing number in 8 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to determine the missing number quickly.

Have you identified the missing number?

Study the image attentively to determine the pattern.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the missing number within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the missing number.

You have a highly intelligent brain.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Missing Number in 8 Seconds: Solution

The missing number can be calculated using the following logic.

Here each letter exchanges its position and each letter is associated with a number; therefore, in the case of numbers, by following the same pattern, we get

We see that THING is equal to 75120

Where T = 7, H = 5, I = 1, N = 2, G = 0.

Therefore, NIGHT will be equal to 21057.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

