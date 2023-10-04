World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme and Why It is Celebrated?

World Animal Welfare Day is an annual event that is observed on 4 October with an aim to protect animal rights.

Animals play a vital role in our world. They provide us with food, companionship, and emotional support. They also play an important role in the environment, helping to maintain biodiversity and ecosystems.

However, many animals around the world suffer from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. They may be used in factory farms, circuses, or other industries where their welfare is often compromised. They may also be victims of poaching, trafficking, or homelessness.

World Animal Welfare Day is an opportunity to learn more about the challenges faced by animals and to take action to improve their lives.

What Is the History of World Animal Welfare Day?

According to World Animal Protection, World Animal Welfare Day was first celebrated on March 24, 1925, in Germany, and was officially established on October 4, 1925. It was started by Heinrich Zimmermann, a cynologist (dog expert), who organised the first celebration at the Sports Palace in Berlin, which was reportedly attended by over 5,000 people.

The World Animal Day Organisation states: "The idea for World Animal Day was originated by Heinrich Zimmermann, a writer and publisher of the German magazine Mensch und Hund (Man and Dog). He organised the first World Animal Day celebration on 24 March 1925 and over 5,000 people attended the event!"

"Since then, thousands of passionate animal advocates have taken part in a World Animal Day celebration. Today, there are over 90 Ambassadors who help to raise awareness in over 70 countries around the globe," it adds.

Why Is World Animal Welfare Day Celebrated?

According to World Animal Protection, there are over 80 billion land animals that are used for farming and 56 billion of them are trapped for food systems.

World Animal Welfare Day is a wake-up call to join hands to protect all animals and celebrate their importance in our lives. It is also a day to raise awareness about animal welfare issues and to encourage people to take action for a food system that should be centred on respect for animals and nature, equitable, sustainable, resilient, and capable of feeding the world.

The organisation plans to create a movement among people and it mentions: “We will move millions of people by raising awareness of the catastrophic impacts of factory farming on animals, the environment, and human health. Many consumers, governments and corporations are already joining this movement, influenced by our campaigns to end cruelty inherent in factory farming.”

What Is the Theme of World Animal Welfare Day 2023?

The theme of World Animal Welfare Day 2023 is "Great or small, love them all." This theme emphasises the importance of treating all animals with compassion and respect, regardless of their size or species.

The theme is also a reminder that all animals play a vital role in our world. They provide us with food, companionship, and emotional support.

They also play an important role in the environment, helping to maintain biodiversity and ecosystems.

On World Animal Welfare Day, we can all take action to show our love and respect for animals. We can adopt a pet from a shelter, donate to an animal welfare organisation, or volunteer our time to help animals in need.

We can also educate ourselves and others about animal welfare issues and advocate for policies that protect animals.

