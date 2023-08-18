World Breast Cancer Research Day 2023: Know the Facts and Numbers Related to Breast Cancer

World Breast Cancer Research Day 2023: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer overall. And every year, August 18 is observed as World Breast Cancer Research Day globally to emphasise the urgent need of finding a cure for the deadly disease. Also, the day aims to raise awareness to show support to the people suffering from the deadly disease.

The day founded by Dr Susan Love Foundation was first annually celebrated in 2021.

According to World Cancer Research Day Organisation, “Breast cancer advocacy and research is highlighted significantly in October, but our fight against the disease needs to continue throughout the rest of the year. Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, the top-ranked breast cancer research organization in the U.S., recognized the need to highlight breast cancer specifically the research that is being done to combat the disease ­outside the month of October. Dr Susan Love Foundation is hopeful that World Breast Cancer Research Day will be a pivotal day in history that will allow us to achieve a breast cancer-free world.”

World Breast Cancer Research Day 2023: Facts & Numbers

There were more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020.

Belgium had the highest rate of breast cancer in women in 2020, followed by the Netherlands.

The deadly caused around 685 000 deaths globally in 2020.

3.8 million women in the U.S. have a history of breast cancer as of 2022.

The number of men suffering from breast cancer is 0.5–1%, and around 530 deaths were reported last year.

Around 30% of cancer detected in women was breast cancer.

William Halsted performed the first radical mastectomy in the year 1892.

The first radiation therapy was used in addition to surgery in 1937, after the discovery of radioactive elements radium and polonium by Marie and Pierre Curies in 1898.

The human version of HER2 responsible for aggressive breast cancer was found in rats.

Dr Susan is known as the founding mother of breast cancer research.

World Breast Cancer Research Day was founded in May.

World Health Organisation launched an initiative named Global Breast Cancer Initiative to curb the number of breast cancer patients with health promotion for early detection; timely diagnosis; and comprehensive breast cancer management.“The objective of the WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) is to reduce global breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year, thereby averting 2.5 million breast cancer deaths globally between 2020 and 2040. Reducing global breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year would avert 25% of breast cancer deaths by 2030 and 40% by 2040 among women under 70 years of age,” as per the official website.

In conclusion, World Breast Cancer Research Day is an opportunity to promote international cooperation, scientific advancements and compassion towards patients. It also focuses to overcome obstacles with optimism to create a society free from the effects of breast cancer.

