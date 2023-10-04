World E1 Championship 2024: Teams, Format, Location and Other Details

The UIM E1 World Championship 2024 is electrifying the world of powerboating like never before. E1, the pioneer of electric race boat championships, has secured an exclusive license from the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the global authority in powerboating, to orchestrate a racing spectacle powered solely by electric engines. This championship's inception is a bold stride towards embracing clean technologies, safeguarding our precious waters, and preserving our coastal sanctuaries.

World E1 Championship 2024 - Teams

A thrilling showdown awaits as a formidable lineup of 12 teams prepares to battle it out for the coveted E1 title in the UIM E1 World Championship 2024. These teams will be at the helm of identical RaceBird boats during the initial two seasons of the competition. As the championship progresses, regulations will unfurl, allowing teams and manufacturers to unleash their electric innovations.

Team Number Team Owner Team Name Team 1 VENICE Venice Racing Team Team 2 SERGIO PEREZ Team Mexico Team 3 RAFAEL NADAL Team Nadal Team 4 DIDIER DROGBA Team Drogba Team 5 TOM BRADY Team Brady Team 6 STEVE AOKI Aoki Racing Team Team 7 VIRAT KOHLI Team Blue Rising

World E1 Championship 2024 - Format

In the adrenaline-fueled E1 format, teams engage in head-to-head time trials, determining who will advance to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and ultimately the thrilling four-team finals. With room for 10 teams and a lineup of 20 skilled pilots, each team must field two pilots of contrasting genders, sharing the driving duties across the race weekend.

Teams and pilots will navigate a series of heart-pounding knockout heats, striving to secure their spot in the grand finale, where the ultimate victor will emerge. Points accumulated throughout the season will be the compass guiding us to the crowning of the E1 champions.

World E1 Championship 2024 - Location

To keep fans on the edge of their seats and ensure minimal disruption to our waterways, E1 races will span two exhilarating days. The first day will be dedicated to shakedown sessions and intensive practice, while the knockout heats and the grand finale will take centre stage on the second day. Most E1 events are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, promising weekend thrills for water sports enthusiasts.

Date Location Event 1 – 3 September 2023 Rotterdam Pre-season showcase Early 2024 Jeddah Round 1 February 2024 Middle East Round 2 April 2024 Venice Round 3 May 2024 Venice Round 4 June 2024 Europe Round 5 July 2024 Monaco Round 6 September 2024 Rotterdam Round 7

