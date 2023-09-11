List of Top 10 College Football Teams

The 2023 college football season is still young, but some teams have already emerged as the favourites to win it all. Here is a list of the top 10 college football teams in 2023, based on their current rankings and performance according to National Collegiate Athletic Association:

Rank School Points 1 Georgia 1,569 2 Michigan 1,485 3 Alabama 1,424 4 Florida State 1,384 5 Ohio State 1,308 6 Southern Cal 1,255 7 Penn State 1,212 8 Washington 1,107 9 Tennessee 975 10 Notre Dame 967

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs football team is one of the most successful college football programs in the country. The Bulldogs have won four national championships, most recently in 2022. They have also won 29 SEC championships, more than any other team in the conference.

The Bulldogs were founded in 1892 and played their first game against Mercer University. They joined the SEC in 1933 and have been a member of the conference ever since.

Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines football team is one of the most storied programs in college football history. The Wolverines have won 11 national championships, the most of any school in the Big Ten Conference. They have also won 44 Big Ten titles, second only to Ohio State.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the most successful college football teams in history. They have won 18 national championships, the most of any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The Tide have also won 32 Southeastern Conference (SEC) championships, the most of any team in the conference.

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles football team is one of the most successful programs in college football history. The Seminoles have won three national championships (1993, 1999, and 2013), and have appeared in the College Football Playoff twice (2013 and 2014). They have also won 33 conference championships, the most in the ACC.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team is one of the most successful college football programs in the country. The Buckeyes have won 8 national championships, including the most recent in 2020. They have also won 34 Big Ten Conference championships.

The Buckeyes were founded in 1890 and have played their home games at Ohio Stadium since 1922. The stadium is known as "The Horseshoe" and is one of the largest college football stadiums in the country.

The USC Trojans

The USC Trojans football team is one of the most storied programs in college football history. The Trojans have won 11 national championships, the most of any school west of the Mississippi River. They have also won 39 conference championships, 28 Rose Bowls, and 2 Heisman Trophies.

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team is one of the most storied programs in college football history. The team has won two national championships (1982 and 1986), four Big Ten Conference championships (1994, 2005, 2008, and 2016), and 13 undefeated seasons (1887, 1894, 1909, 1911, 1912, 1920, 1921, 1947, 1968, 1973, 1994, 2009, and 2016).

The team is led by head coach James Franklin, who was hired in 2014. Franklin has led the team to a 51-34 record in his seven seasons, including a Big Ten Championship in 2016.

Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies football team is a college football team that represents the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies compete in the Pac-12 Conference, and their home stadium is Husky Stadium.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers football team is one of the most storied programs in college football. The Vols have won six national championships, 17 conference championships, and have appeared in 29 bowl games. They are also one of the most popular college football teams in the country, with a passionate fan base that is known for its orange and white checkerboard uniforms.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team is one of the most storied programs in college football history. The team has won 11 national championships, the second-most in the poll era, and has had 22 undefeated seasons. Some of college football's best coaches have been part of Notre Dame Football, including coaching legends Knute Rockne and Lou Holtz, who both had over 100 wins as head coaches of Notre Dame Football.