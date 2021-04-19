World Liver Day 2021: Quotes, Messages, Liver Cleansing Tips, Liver Functions, Diseases, and more

World Liver Day 2021: Liver is the second largest organ in the body. After the brain, it is also the second most complex organ in the body. It performs various crucial functions associated with digestion, immunity, metabolism and the storage of nutrients within the body.

World Liver Day is observed on 19 April to raise awareness about liver-related diseases. Everything we drink or eat, including medicine, passes through the liver. It is impossible to survive without a liver. It is also said that the liver is an organ that can easily be damaged if you don't take good care of it.

World Liver Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Is life worth living? It all depends on the liver." - William James

2. "Every time you lose you die a little bit. You die inside....a portion of you. Not all of your organs. Maybe just your liver." - George Allen

3. "Berries are the healthiest fruit, offering potential protection against cancer and heart disease, boosting the immune system and acting as a guard for the liver and brain." - Michael Greger

4. "Life loves the liver of it." - Maya Angelou

5. "Old age is when the liver spots show through your gloves." - Phyllis Diller

6. "While positive mental states may be associated with less stress and more resilience to infection, positive well-being might also be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle." - Michael Greger

7. "The liver, that great maroon snail: No wave of emotion sweeps it. Neither music nor mathematics gives it pause in its appointed tasks." - Richard Seizer

8. "Alas, their love may be called appetite. No motion of the liver, but the palate." - William Shakespeare

12. “You ought to take more exercise if you're inclined to have a liver. Play golf.” - Daphne du Maurier

13. "Your liver is your vital detoxification organ, and if it becomes overloaded with toxins from the food, drink, or medications you're consuming, you'll have more toxins circulating throughout your body, damaging your organs and glands. Detoxing your liver will help it work more efficiently and help you slim your waistline." - Suzanne Somers

14. "If we practiced medicine like we practice education, we'd look for the liver on the right side and left side in alternate years." - Alfred Kazin

15. "We're going to watch him very closely. The liver injury is what we're most concerned about at this juncture." - John Morris

World Liver Day 2021: Messages

1. Give your children love and care, not Hepatitis.

2. Don’t neglect your health, it is your duty to go for a check-up on World Liver Day.

3. Let us educate more people about the causes and consequences of liver disease on World Liver Day.

4. World Liver Day is an occasion that reminds us to stay aware and informed about the disease of the Liver.

5. On World Liver Day, let us stand beside all those who are suffering from liver diseases and let them know that they are not alone in their battle against liver disease.

6. One can easily avoid liver disease by staying a little bit cautious and following healthy practices.

7. It is high time that we take a lesson from all the deaths that are caused due to liver disease every year.

8. On World Liver Day, let us put an end to all forms of discrimination that is meted out to people suffering from liver diseases.

9. You won’t be able to see the symptoms of Hepatitis every time, so beware. Happy World Liver Day.

10. You might not be able to see it but that doesn’t mean that you don’t have it, this makes it pertinent for you to go for a check-up on World Liver Day.

World Liver Day 2021: Liver Cleansing Tips

1. It is healthy to use olive oil.

2. It is important to eat garlic, grapefruit, carrot, green leafy vegetables, apples, and walnuts.

3. Take lemon, lime juice, and green tea.

4. Prefer alternative grains like millet.

5. Add cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.

6. it will be good to use turmeric in food.

World Liver Day 2021: Liver Diseases

It refers to any condition that damages the liver and prevents it from functioning properly. Some common types of liver diseases are:

- Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

- Hepatitis C

- Hepatitis B

- Cirrhosis of the liver

- Alcoholic hepatitis

- Hepatitis A

World Liver Day 2021: Functions of Liver

The liver performs various functions including:

- Fight with infections and illness.

- Regulates blood sugar.

- Remove toxic substances from the body.

- Controls Cholesterol levels.

- Helps blood to clot (thicken).

- Release Bile (A liquid that breaks down fats and aids in digestion).

Liver disease does not cause any obvious signs or symptoms until it is fairly advanced and the liver is damaged. At this stage, symptoms may be loss of appetite, weight loss, and jaundice.

