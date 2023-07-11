World Population Day 2023: Quotes, Messages and Interesting Facts You Need to Know

World Population Day 2023: World Population Day is observed on July 11th each year to raise awareness about global population issues. It aims to highlight the importance of sustainable development, reproductive health, and family planning. The day encourages discussions on population growth, its impact on resources, and the need for equitable access to healthcare and education. Through various initiatives, World Population Day promotes responsible population management, gender equality, and empowerment, ultimately striving for a balanced and prosperous future for all.

Let’s encourage one and all for population growth with the help of World Population Day messages, quotes and facts below -

World Population Day 2023 Messages

On this World Population Day, let's reflect on the importance of sustainable population growth and the impact it has on our planet. Together, we can build a brighter future for generations to come.

Today, we celebrate World Population Day, raising awareness about global population challenges. Let's empower individuals, ensure reproductive rights, and promote gender equality to create a world where every person can thrive.

As the world's population continues to grow, let's remember the significance of family planning and access to healthcare. On this World Population Day, let's advocate for comprehensive reproductive health services for all.

On World Population Day, let's recognize the importance of education in population management. By investing in quality education and empowering women and girls, we can help break the cycle of poverty and promote sustainable development.

World Population Day reminds us that population issues are intertwined with other global challenges. Let's work together to address climate change, food security, and access to clean water, ensuring a sustainable future for all.

On this World Population Day, let's celebrate the diversity of our global community. By embracing multiculturalism and fostering inclusivity, we can build stronger, more resilient societies that benefit from the richness of our differences.

World Population Day serves as a reminder that every person deserves equal opportunities and basic human rights. Let's stand against discrimination, eradicate poverty, and create a world where everyone can live with dignity and freedom.

Today, we commemorate World Population Day by acknowledging the importance of responsible consumption and production. Let's strive for sustainable lifestyles that reduce our ecological footprint and preserve our planet for future generations.

On this World Population Day, let's raise our voices for the most vulnerable populations. By advocating for social justice, healthcare access, and poverty eradication, we can create a more equitable world for all.

World Population Day calls for global collaboration and solidarity. Let's come together to find innovative solutions to population challenges, ensuring a sustainable future that respects human rights and protects our planet.

World Population Day 2023 Quotes

“Overpopulation is a root problem of all environmental issues. If you can control the population, you can control almost anything.”- Rinkesh Kukreja

“The strongest witness is the vast population of the Earth to which we are a burden and she scarcely can provide for our needs.”-Tertullian,

“Excessive (population) growth may reduce output per worker, repress levels of living for the masses and engender strife.”- Confucius

“If we don’t halt population growth with justice and compassion, it will be done for us by nature, brutally and without pity- and will leave a ravaged world.”- Nobel Laureate Henry W. Kendall

“The problem of the growing food shortage cannot be solved without in many cases a simultaneous effort to moderate population growth.”-U Thant, former UN Secretary-General

“Anyone who believes in indefinite growth of anything physical on a physically finite planet is either a madman or an economist.”- Kenneth Boulding

“If the world is to save any part of its resources for the future, it must reduce not only consumption but the number of consumers.”-B.F. Skinner

“The point of population stabilization is to reduce or minimize misery.”-Roger Bengston

By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down." - Bill Gates

“Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems.”- Kailash Satyarthi

“With a tree, all the growth takes place at the growing tips. Humanity is exactly the same. All the growth takes place in the growing tip: among that one per cent of the population. It's made up of pioneers, the beginners. That's where the action is.”-Abraham Maslow

“The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power of the earth to produce subsistence for man.”-Thomas Malthus

“You cannot control your own population by force, but it can be distracted by consumption.”-Noam Chomsky

“The whole of the global economy is based on supplying the cravings of two per cent of the world's population.”-Bill Bryson

World Population Day 2023 Interesting Facts

It took 12 years for the global population to grow from seven to eight billion.

It is estimated that this figure will peak at 10.4 billion in the 2080s, and remain at that level until 2100. It will take approximately 15 years until 2037 for the world population to reach nine billion which marks the slow growth of population.

One of the world’s most densely populated countries is Europe. In 2016, the recorded population density was 25,411.4 people per km².

Iceland has the lowest population density on the European continent.

In 2019, global life expectancy at birth stood at 72.8 years, and at 80.4 years in the European Union in 2020.

As of January 1, 2021, there were 229 million women and 219 million men in the EU.

While nearly 29 out of 30 people remain in their country of birth, more and more people are moving across borders.

India and China, each with over 1.4 billion people, are the most populous countries today.

China’s population is no longer growing and may start declining as early as 2023, while India, which is experiencing population growth, is expected to surpass it as the world’s most populous country.

