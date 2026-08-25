714 J&K High Schools to Become K-12 Schools; Omar Abdullah Reviews Roadmap
Chief Minister Omar Abdulla reviews roadmap to strengthen senior secondary school education in Jammu and Kashmir. The plan will upgrade 714 high schools into K12 schools. Read the article to know further information.
On Monday the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah reviewed a comprehensive roadmap aimed to strengthen access to senior secondary education. The roadmap also focuses on improving the Gross Enrolment Ratio at the higher secondary level across Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah chaired a meeting of the School Education Department during which a phased plan to upgrade 714 high schools into K-12 composite schools was discussed. The plan focuses on the requirements of teaching and non teaching staff infrastructure laboratories and other essential facilities. This roadmap is designed to give students better educational opportunities and a smoother transition from one class to the next. The state government sees this plan as a major step towards a stronger education system in Jammu and Kashmir.
Focus on Reducing Dropouts After Class 10
The proposed upgradation is aimed at ensuring continuity in school education. It will expand access to classes 11 and 12 and reduce dropouts during the critical transition after class 10. This is particularly important for underserved and geographically remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting also deliberated on better utilisation of existing human resources. The government plans to strengthen academic facilities and improve the overall school network. The roadmap envisages a planned and requirement based approach to expansion. There will also be coordination with the Union government for necessary support under centrally sponsored schemes. Every school will be assessed on its actual needs before any upgradation work begins. This will help channel resources precisely where they are required the most. The focus remains on students who presently have no senior secondary schools near their homes.
Chief Minister Stresses Need for Accessible Education
Omar Abdullah emphasised the need for a focused and needed strategy to expand senior secondary education. Particular attention will be given to accessibility and ensuring better educational opportunities for students across Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Sakina Itoo. Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani was also present along with Chief Secretary Atal Duloo. Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta and other senior officers of the school education department were at the meeting. The leadership reviewed every aspect of the plan before finalising the next steps. Officials said the implementation will happen in phases so that every school gets quality facilities and adequately trained staff. With this roadmap the government aims to build stronger school networks and steady access to classes 11 and 12 for students across the union territory.
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