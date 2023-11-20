  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AILET 2024 Admit Card Out Today, Download Hall Ticket At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024 Admit Card Out Today, Download Hall Ticket At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

NLU Delhi will be conducting the AILET 2024 exam on December 10, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card on the official website from today onwards. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 20, 2023 08:32 IST
AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today, November 20
AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today, November 20

AILET 2024 Admit Card: The AILET 2024 admit card will be available on the official website today, November 20, 2023. The admit card link will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have completed the AILET 2024 applications will be able to download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. 

To download the AILET 2024 admit card students are required to visit the official website and login using their registered mobile number and password. The AILET 2024 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The AILET 2024 admit card will include the candidate details along with exam centre details.

The AILET 2024 admit card link will be available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also download the AILET 2024 admit card through the direct link given here. The link will be made live as soon as the admit card is available for download on the website. 

AILET 2024 Admit Card Link To Be Available Soon

Steps to Download AILET 2024 Admit Card

The hall ticket for the AILET 2024 exam will be available for download in the online mode. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam will be able to download the admit card by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET 2024

Step 2:  Click on the AILET 2024 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The AILET 2024 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AILET 2024 hall ticket for further reference

Details Given on the AILET 2024 Admit Card

the AILET 2024 admit card will include the details of the students and the exams. when downloading the hall ticket students are advised to check for the following details. 

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number/ registration number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam Centre Name and address
  • Reporting time to exam centre
  • Instructions for candidates

Also Read: NMC Issues Guidelines For Medical Colleges To Conduct Exams, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023