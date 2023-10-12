  1. Home
AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023 Deadline Today; Apply Soon at aktu.ac.in

AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023 window closes today: October 12, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: aktu.ac.in. Get direct link here.

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 15:55 IST
AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023: Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP has will close the pre-registrations for vacant and management quota seats today: October 12, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official website: aktu.ac.in for the academic session 2023-24. 

AKTU ERP Pre-registration is mandatory for those who wish to take admission in colleges affiliated with AKTU. If the candidates fail to apply in online mode, they will not be considered for the nomination process. 

AKTU Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023 Link

Click Here

How to Apply for AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration by filling out basic details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents 

Step 5: Pay the required fee as per category

Step 6: Submit the AKTU ERP Registration 2023 form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

AKTU ERP Pre-registration 2023 Application Fee

Those willing to take admission must pay the required fee. They can check out the category-wise fee below:

  • General and OBC Category (UP and other states)- Rs. 1000
  • SC and ST Category (UP)- Rs. 500
  • Male candidates of General, OBC from UP and other states & SC/ST candidates from UP, and female candidates (all categories) who have not taken UPTAC- 2023/JEE (Main)-2023/NATA-2023/NTA-2023 but wish to take admission must pay  Rs. 2300 and Rs. 1150, respectively.

