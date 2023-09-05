  1. Home
Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 Out for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5Yr BCA MCA; Check Category-wise cut-off, schedule

Allahabad University Cut-off 2023: The authorities have published the category-wise cut-offs for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5-year BCA MCA. Check counselling schedule here.

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 12:07 IST
Allahabad University Cut-off 2023: The University of Allahabad has published the undergraduate cut-off marks for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5YR BCA&MCA (DATA SCIENCE). The authorities have also announced the counselling dates along with them. Candidates can check out the course-wise counselling schedule as well as category-wise cut-offs here.

Each course has its own schedule for document uploading, verification, seat allotment, and fee submission. It must be noted that only those candidates who pass the Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 criteria are eligible to proceed further with the Allahabad University admission 2023 process.

Allahabad University Cut-off 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for various UG subjects provided in the table below:

Course

UR

OBC

SC

ST

BA

622.14 and above

-

-

-

BA Media Studies

294 and above

153

70

-

5-year BCA MCA (Data Science)

440 and above

370

400

400

BCA

435 and above

383

205

362

BSc Maths

524 and above

478

339

51

BVoc Food Processing

439.75 and above

283.18

324.28

324.28

BVoc (Software Development)

378 and above

375

345

170

BVoc (Media Production)

89 and above

-

-

-

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Check Counselling Schedule Here

Candidates can check out counselling dates for all subjects below:

Programme

Registration and document uploading

Document verification

Seat allotment and fee submission

BA

September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm

September 5 to 6, 2023, till 5 pm

September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm

BA Media Studies

September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm

September 5 to 7, 2023, till 5 pm

September 7 to 8, 2023 till 5 pm

5-year BCA MCA (Data Science)

September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm

September 5, to 6, 2023 till 5 pm

September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm

BVoc (Software Development)

Till 2 pm, September 6, 2023

Till 5 pm, September 6, 2023

September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm

BVoc (Media Production)

Till 2 pm, September 7, 2023

Till 5 pm, September 7, 2023

September 7 to  8, 2023 till 5 pm

BSc Maths

Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023

Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023

September 5 to 6, 2023 till 5 pm

BCA

Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023

Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023

September 5 to  6, 2023 till 5 pm

BVoc Food Processing

Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023

Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023

September 5 to  6, 2023 till 5 pm

