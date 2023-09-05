Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 Out for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5Yr BCA MCA; Check Category-wise cut-off, schedule

Allahabad University Cut-off 2023: The University of Allahabad has published the undergraduate cut-off marks for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5YR BCA&MCA (DATA SCIENCE). The authorities have also announced the counselling dates along with them. Candidates can check out the course-wise counselling schedule as well as category-wise cut-offs here.
Each course has its own schedule for document uploading, verification, seat allotment, and fee submission. It must be noted that only those candidates who pass the Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 criteria are eligible to proceed further with the Allahabad University admission 2023 process.
Allahabad University Cut-off 2023
Candidates can check the cutoff for various UG subjects provided in the table below:
|
Course
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
BA
|
622.14 and above
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
BA Media Studies
|
294 and above
|
153
|
70
|
-
|
5-year BCA MCA (Data Science)
|
440 and above
|
370
|
400
|
400
|
BCA
|
435 and above
|
383
|
205
|
362
|
BSc Maths
|
524 and above
|
478
|
339
|
51
|
BVoc Food Processing
|
439.75 and above
|
283.18
|
324.28
|
324.28
|
BVoc (Software Development)
|
378 and above
|
375
|
345
|
170
|
BVoc (Media Production)
|
89 and above
|
-
|
-
|
-
Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Check Counselling Schedule Here
Candidates can check out counselling dates for all subjects below:
|
Programme
|
Registration and document uploading
|
Document verification
|
Seat allotment and fee submission
|
BA
|
September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm
|
September 5 to 6, 2023, till 5 pm
|
September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm
|
BA Media Studies
|
September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm
|
September 5 to 7, 2023, till 5 pm
|
September 7 to 8, 2023 till 5 pm
|
5-year BCA MCA (Data Science)
|
September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm
|
September 5, to 6, 2023 till 5 pm
|
September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm
|
BVoc (Software Development)
|
Till 2 pm, September 6, 2023
|
Till 5 pm, September 6, 2023
|
September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm
|
BVoc (Media Production)
|
Till 2 pm, September 7, 2023
|
Till 5 pm, September 7, 2023
|
September 7 to 8, 2023 till 5 pm
|
BSc Maths
|
Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023
|
Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023
|
September 5 to 6, 2023 till 5 pm
|
BCA
|
Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023
|
Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023
|
September 5 to 6, 2023 till 5 pm
|
BVoc Food Processing
|
Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023
|
Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023
|
September 5 to 6, 2023 till 5 pm
