Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 Out for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5Yr BCA MCA; Check Category-wise cut-off, schedule

Allahabad University Cut-off 2023: The University of Allahabad has published the undergraduate cut-off marks for BA, BA Media Studies, and 5YR BCA&MCA (DATA SCIENCE). The authorities have also announced the counselling dates along with them. Candidates can check out the course-wise counselling schedule as well as category-wise cut-offs here.

Each course has its own schedule for document uploading, verification, seat allotment, and fee submission. It must be noted that only those candidates who pass the Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 criteria are eligible to proceed further with the Allahabad University admission 2023 process.

Allahabad University BA Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for BA courses below:

Category AU BA cut-offs Unreserved 622.14 and above OBC - SC - ST -

Allahabad University BA Media Studies Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the Allahabad University Cut-off 2023 for BA Media Studies below:

Category AU BA Media Studies cut-offs Unreserved 294 and above OBC 153 SC 70 ST -

Allahabad University 5-year BCA MCA (Data Science) Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for 5-year BCA MCA (Data Science) below:

Category AU 5-year BCA MCA (Data Science) cut-offs Unreserved 440 and above OBC 370 SC 400 ST 400

Allahabad University Cut-off 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for various UG subjects provided in the table below:

Course UR OBC SC ST BA 622.14 and above - - - BA Media Studies 294 and above 153 70 - 5-year BCA MCA (Data Science) 440 and above 370 400 400 BCA 435 and above 383 205 362 BSc Maths 524 and above 478 339 51 BVoc Food Processing 439.75 and above 283.18 324.28 324.28 BVoc (Software Development) 378 and above 375 345 170 BVoc (Media Production) 89 and above - - -

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Check Counselling Schedule Here

Candidates can check out counselling dates for all subjects below:

Programme Registration and document uploading Document verification Seat allotment and fee submission BA September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm September 5 to 6, 2023, till 5 pm September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm BA Media Studies September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm September 5 to 7, 2023, till 5 pm September 7 to 8, 2023 till 5 pm 5-year BCA MCA (Data Science) September 5 to 6, 2023 till 2 pm September 5, to 6, 2023 till 5 pm September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm BVoc (Software Development) Till 2 pm, September 6, 2023 Till 5 pm, September 6, 2023 September 6 to 7, 2023 till 5 pm BVoc (Media Production) Till 2 pm, September 7, 2023 Till 5 pm, September 7, 2023 September 7 to 8, 2023 till 5 pm BSc Maths Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023 Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023 September 5 to 6, 2023 till 5 pm BCA Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023 Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023 September 5 to 6, 2023 till 5 pm BVoc Food Processing Till 2 pm, September 5, 2023 Till 5 pm, September 5, 2023 September 5 to 6, 2023 till 5 pm

