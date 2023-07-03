AP ECET 2023 Counselling Expected Soon, Check Documents Required, Steps to Register Here

AP ECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is expected to start the counselling process for Andhra Pradesh State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 soon in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the AP ECET exam 2023 can fill out the counselling registration form once available through the official website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
The examination authority announced the AP ECET result on July 2, 2023. It is expected that the counselling process will be started soon. The authorities will release the notification regarding the commencement of the counselling. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.
AP ECET 2023 Result - Direct Link (Click Here)
AP ECET Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)
Documents required for the APECET Counselling 2023
To complete the registrations, candidates need to upload the necessary documents that are given below in the application form.
|
AP ECET hall ticket
|
Diploma/BSc provisional certificates
|
Study certificates from class 7 to diploma or class 9 to degree
|
AP ECET rank card
|
Marks memo of three years study certificate
|
Candidate’s residence certificate
|
Candidate’s birth certificate
|
Aadhaar card
|
Local status certificate
|
Caste certificate (if any)
|
Income certificate
|
Category certificate (BC/ST/SC)
How to register for AP ECET 2023 counselling?
Qualified candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for the APECET counselling in online mode.
Step 1: Visit the official website of APECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: Login using the required details in the provided space
Step 4: Upload all the documents required
Step 5: Make the online payment of the prescribed counselling fee
Step 6: Download the AP ECET counselling confirmation page and print a hardcopy for future use
